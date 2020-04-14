Lochem, 14 April 2020

ForFarmers withdraws agenda item from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020

ForFarmers N.V. has decided to withdraw agenda item 6.2 from the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 24th 2020: “Change of remuneration policy for the parts which relate to the Supervisory Board effective from the 2020 financial year”.

The Supervisory Board does not consider it appropriate to submit a proposal to the General Meeting at this moment to change its own remuneration for the period 2020-2022. This means that the current remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board, as determined by the General Meeting in 2017, shall remain in force, until the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021.





Note to the editor / For additional information:



Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations

T: 0031 573 288 194 M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61

E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu

