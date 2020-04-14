Luxembourg – 14 April 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the award of contracts by Chevron U.S.A Inc. for subsea installation services related to the Anchor field, located in the Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. The Anchor field is approximately 140 miles off the coast of Louisiana.



Subsea 7’s scope of work includes project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the SURF components including, but not limited to, the production flowlines, risers, umbilicals, flying leads, jumpers, and associated appurtenances.



Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Houston, Texas. Fabrication of the flowlines and risers will take place at Subsea 7’s spool-base in Ingleside, Texas, with offshore operations anticipated to occur in 2022 and 2023.

Craig Broussard, Vice President for Subsea 7 US, said, “We are honored to be selected by Chevron for the SURF installation scope on the Anchor project. We look forward to building on the collaborative relationship with Chevron to deliver a best-in-class project. The combination of the SURF scope for Subsea 7 and the ongoing subsea equipment delivery by OneSubsea, will allow the Subsea Integration Alliance to work in partnership with Chevron to unlock the value of an integrated approach to project optimization.”

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

