Oslo, Norway, April 14, 2020 – Thin Film Electronics ASA (“Thinfilm”), a leader in flexible electronics and roll-based manufacturing, today announced the filing of multiple provisional patent applications, strengthening the Company’s strategy to develop and produce a new and innovative class of ultrathin, ultrasafe solid-state lithium batteries (SSLB) for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond.

These patent filings represent key Thinfilm intellectual property related to the encapsulation, assembly, and stacking of SSLB products based on stainless steel substrates. Thinfilm’s technological advances are essential to the production of ultrathin, stackable milliamp-hour battery cells with the highest volumetric energy density in their class, enabling Thinfilm to minimize battery size and extend battery life for thinner, more comfortable wearable devices and broadly distributed sensors.

Beyond manufacturing innovation, Thinfilm has also filed patents based on inventions in core battery technology, including solid-state battery materials and cell stack design. These core innovations are the work of Thinfilm’s technical team, which has been expanded to include solid-state battery expertise.

“Thinfilm’s solid-state lithium battery strategy builds upon our company’s established manufacturing expertise to produce a new class of batteries for innovative applications. These filings illustrate Thinfilm’s commitment to innovation throughout the energy storage space, including core battery technology, cell manufacturing, and cell packaging and stacking,” said Kevin Barber, CEO of Thinfilm. “Our technical team is well positioned to continue innovation to enable new classes of wearable devices and connected sensors.”

To further expand the company’s intellectual property footprint in solid-state lithium batteries and flexible electronics manufacturing, the Company is preparing additional patent filings in new and adjacent areas to expand the Company’s IP portfolio in SSLB design and manufacturing.

Additionally, the Company can confirm that, despite certain disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thinfilm’s technical team has adapted plans to ensure the continuity of its development efforts and mitigate potential delays. The Company therefore believes that it can continue to deliver samples of its SSLB products at the end of Q2, as previously communicated.

Thinfilm is Energizing InnovationTM with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm’s innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company’s state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

