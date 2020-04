CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Zargon” or the “Company”) announces that Glenn Koach has resigned from its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



