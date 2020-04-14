New York, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Antenna Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797829/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$167.7 Million by the year 2025, Communication will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Communication will reach a market size of US$7.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$41.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Antcom Corporation

Azimut

Boeing Company, The

Cobham PLC

Harris Corporation

Honeywell Aerospace

Mcmurdo Group

RAMI

Sensor Systems, Inc.

TECOM Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aircraft Antenna: An Industry Overview

Navigation & Surveillance Application Segment to Lead the Market

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Aircraft Antenna Market in

the World

With Presence of Several Players, North America Dominates the

Aircraft Antenna Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Antenna Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Market for Military UAVs Offer Bright Prospects for

Aircraft Antennas

Trend towards Modernization of Airline Fleet Drives the Market

Global Aircraft Market: Fleet Size in Units for Years 2017 & 2037

Strict Regulations related to Passenger Safety Constraints the

Market Growth

High Manufacturing Cost: A Major Challenge

Shift of Manufacture Base to Emerging Countries Offer Great

Opportunity

Advent of In-Flight Connectivity Provides a Major Boost to the

Market

Advancements in Communication Technology Forecast Bright Days

Ahead for Aircraft Antenna Industry

Aircraft Antenna Market Gains Traction with Procurement of New

Generation Aircraft

Maintenance and Design Complexities Stalls Market Growth

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Aircraft Antenna: An Introduction





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



