The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$167.7 Million by the year 2025, Communication will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Communication will reach a market size of US$7.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$41.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aircraft Antenna: An Industry Overview
Navigation & Surveillance Application Segment to Lead the Market
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Aircraft Antenna Market in
the World
With Presence of Several Players, North America Dominates the
Aircraft Antenna Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aircraft Antenna Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Market for Military UAVs Offer Bright Prospects for
Aircraft Antennas
Trend towards Modernization of Airline Fleet Drives the Market
Global Aircraft Market: Fleet Size in Units for Years 2017 & 2037
Strict Regulations related to Passenger Safety Constraints the
Market Growth
High Manufacturing Cost: A Major Challenge
Shift of Manufacture Base to Emerging Countries Offer Great
Opportunity
Advent of In-Flight Connectivity Provides a Major Boost to the
Market
Advancements in Communication Technology Forecast Bright Days
Ahead for Aircraft Antenna Industry
Aircraft Antenna Market Gains Traction with Procurement of New
Generation Aircraft
Maintenance and Design Complexities Stalls Market Growth
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Aircraft Antenna: An Introduction
IV. COMPETITION
ANTCOM CORPORATION
AZIMUT
BOEING COMPANY
COBHAM PLC
HARRIS CORPORATION
HONEYWELL AEROSPACE
MCMURDO GROUP
RAMI
SENSOR SYSTEMS
TECOM
ASTRONICS CORPORATION
DAYTON-GRANGER, INC.
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
J & N METAL PRODUCTS
JEM ENGINEERING
MT AEROSPACE AG
SARASOTA AVIONICS INTERNATIONAL
THINKOM SOLUTIONS
TECH COMM
HONEYWELL - BENDIXKING
ANTENNA DESIGN & MANUFACTURING CORPORATION
ANTENNA DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
COMMUNICATIONS & POWER INDUSTRIES, LLC
FRC CORPORATION
MYERS ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
RADIXON, INC.
SINCLAIR TECHNOLOGIES
SMILEY ANTENNA CO., INC.
TECOM INDUSTRIES, INC.
ZDA COMMUNICATIONS, LLC
