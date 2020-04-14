Herzliya, Israel, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo, the leading automotive data services platform, today announced that it is expanding the capabilities of its platform to increase the utilization of crowd data. In addition to supporting personal services for BMW and MINI connected vehicles across the globe, Otonomo will also make crowd data available for innovative new use cases that reduce city congestion and improve the driving experience. Crowd data is now available from connected BMW and MINI vehicles located in more than 44 countries, along with data from other automotive manufacturers. The Otonomo Automotive Data Services Platform increases the value of this data by reshaping it and enriching it so application and service providers can more quickly utilize it in their applications.
Use cases supported by this initiative include:
“Otonomo has long focused on building an ecosystem around car data that is open to many parties and inclusive for many use cases,” said Ben Volkow, Chief Executive Office and Founder of Otonomo. “We’re excited to be able to expand this ecosystem with crowd data from BMW and MINI vehicles.”
BMW Group road sign data, traffic data, ultrasonic sensor data, and hazard data are now available to service providers who are registered on the Otonomo Platform.
To learn more about the solutions that this data can support, visit https://otonomo.io/use-cases.
About Otonomo
The Otonomo Automotive Data Services Platform fuels an ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our neutral platform securely ingests more than 2 billion data points per day from over 20 million global connected vehicles, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that delight drivers. Privacy by design is at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, EV management, subscription-based fueling, parking, predictive maintenance, usage-based insurance, media measurement, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city services. With an R&D center in, Israel, and a presence in the United States, Europe, and Japan, Otonomo collaborated with twelve industries to transform their business with car data. More information is available at otonomo.io.
Attachment
Isaac Steinmetz Antenna Group for Otonomo otonomo@antennagroup.com
Otonomo
Redwood City, California, UNITED STATES
Isaac Steinmetz Antenna Group for Otonomo otonomo@antennagroup.com
869331.jpg
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Otonomo LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: