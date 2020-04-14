EVLI BANK PLC PRESS RELEASE APRIL 14, 2020 AT 10.00 AM. (EET/EEST)



Responsibility is an important part of portfolio management at Evli. Systematic processes have been established for responsibility in order to ensure that it is an integrated part of Evli’s investment operations. The Responsible Investment Annual Report covers the main themes and practical measures carried out in Evli’s responsible investments in 2019.

“In 2019, we continued our systematic work to mitigate climate change by publishing our Principles for Climate Change. These principles concretize our way of taking climate change and its impacts into account in our investments. We also, once again, received recognition from our clients when Evli's responsible investment practices were ranked best in Finland for the third consecutive year in an institutional investor survey conducted by KANTAR Sifo Prospera. At the beginning of 2020, responsibility was raised to one of Evli’s strategic focus areas, which means that even more emphasis is being put on developing responsibility at Evli”, says Outi Helenius, Head of Sustainability at Evli Bank.





Annual Report and Corporate Responsibility Report in the same covers

Evli's Annual Report, including the Corporate Responsibility Report, communicates the key results of Evli's operations in 2019 and the development of responsibility. The Corporate Responsibility Report includes a GRI report which has been drawn up in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI), where applicable. This is the second year in a row in which the Corporate Responsibility Report has included the GRI standard as a framework. A new section in the report is based on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, according to which Evli reports on the climate risks of its operations.





Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering include mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 14.3 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2019). Evli Group’s equity capital totals EUR 81.7 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.1 percent (December 31, 2019). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016 ,2017, 2018.

