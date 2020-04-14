Enel X and HERE Technologies are launching the “City Analytics – Mobility Map” solution which provides Italian governmental agencies with mobility indicators to analyze the impact of COVID-19 containment measures

April 14, 2020

Amsterdam and Rome – To support the response to the COVID-19 emergency, Enel X, the innovative global business line of the Enel Group, and HERE, a global leader in location data and digital mapping services, have launched “City Analytics – Mobility Map”, a big-data solution that estimates variations in the public’s movements and kilometers travelled throughout national, regional and municipal areas. The solution is an addition to the City Analytics suite created by Enel X for governmental agencies around urban planning.

The solution displays anonymized and aggregated location data from connected vehicles’ sensors, navigation systems, mobile applications and governmental agencies.

The data processing generates four key indicators:

the daily percentage change in the number of trips in an area, compared to a weighted average from January 2020 with aggregated regional, provincial and municipal views;

the daily percentage variation in total of kilometers traveled, compared to a weighted average from January 2020, with aggregated regional, provincial and municipal views;

the proportion of incoming and outcoming daily trips according to the origin or the destination per region, province and municipality;

the proportion of incoming and outcoming weekly trips according to the origin or the destination per region, province and municipality.

“The new release of City Analytics is an innovative tool developed to meet the needs of government agencies taking on the emergency,” said Francesco Venturini, Head of Enel X. “Thanks to the collaboration with HERE Technologies we have provided the country with an effective solution for evaluating developments in mobility flows across the territory, which can be used to plan the recovery phase.”

“HERE Technologies is determined to leverage its location intelligence in the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic. Together with Enel X, we hope to help the country contain and control the spread of the coronavirus while protecting the privacy of Italians,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies.

The governmental bodies and the Civil Protection Department can access the data on the Enel X YoUrban portal for free until May 31st, 2020. The available information can be used to gain a better understanding of the impacts of the COVID-19 containment measures, identify areas that need more support in the implementation of these measures and analyze the gradual return to normalcy in a data-driven way, once the pandemic is over.

In addition to governmental bodies, the public will also be able to access the data about daily mobility flows through the dashboard on the Enel X website, and actively support local governments during this challenging period for Italy. The solution can be accessed at https://www.enelx.com/it/it/smart-city/soluzioni/soluzioni-smart/dashboard-covid-19 .

