5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.9 Billion by the year 2025, Electronic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$389.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$330.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electronic will reach a market size of US$228.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Aircraft Actuator: A Prelude
Health Monitoring Systems Application to Witness Higher CAGR
Narrow Body Aircraft Leads the Market by Aircraft Type
The Actuator Industry: A North American Perspective
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aircraft Actuator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Military Aircraft Actuation Systems Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Actuator Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by
Leading Players
Global Electric Actuator Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales by Leading Players
Global Hydraulic Linear Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Automotive Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Leading Players
Global Industrial Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Leading Players
Rise in Usage of Electromechanical Actuators, with its High
Reliability and Efficiency Bodes Well for the Market
Government Regulations and Rapid Technological Advancements
Halts Market Growth
Increasing Demand for Commercial Aircraft Drives Market for
Aircraft Actuator
Rise in Air Traffic among Developing Countries: A Market
Opportunity
Players Need to Shift Focus towards Commercial Aviation
Fierce Competition among Aerospace and Aviation Companies
Limits Market Growth
Aircraft Actuator Market to Grow Tremendously with the Arrival
of Auto-GCAS
Revolutions in Seat Actuation Systems: A Prime Growth Driver
for the Market
Modular and Compact Design: Latest Trend in the Market
AIRBUS GROUP
COLLINS AEROSPACE
HONEYWELL AEROSPACE
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
MICROSEMI CORPORATION
THE BOEING COMPANY
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY
WOODWARD, INC.
AERO SPACE CONTROLS CORPORATION
ARKWIN INDUSTRIES INC.
BADGER METER, INC.
BEAVER AEROSPACE & DEFENSE, INC.
BEI KIMCO
BISHOP-WISECARVER CORPORATION
CEF INDUSTRIES LLC
CRISSAIR, INC.
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
ELECTROCRAFT, INC.
ELECTROMECH TECHNOLOGIES
GE AVIATION
H2W TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
HARMONIC DRIVE LLC
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
ITT AEROSPACE CONTROLS
ITT, INC.
LIEBHERR-INTERNATIONAL DEUTSCHLAND GMBH
MAXON MOTOR AG
MEGGITT PLC
MOOG, INC.
NOOK INDUSTRIES, INC.
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
PARKER HANNIFIN INDIA PVT.
SAFRAN S.A.
SAFRAN AEROSYSTEMS
SITEC AEROSPACE GMBH
STAR HYDRAULICS
TAMAGAWA SEIKI CO.,LTD.
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC.
UMBRAGROUP SPA
WHIPPANY ACTUATION SYSTEMS
ARIS STELLANTRIEBE GMBH
DMI TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
EATON CORPORATION PLC
FIRGELLI AUTOMATIONS
BOEING UK
ENSIGN-BICKFORD AEROSPACE & DEFENSE COMPANY (EBA&D)
HELLA ELECTRONICS
THREAD-CRAFT, INC.
