Transactions during 6 - 8 April
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 6 - 8 April:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,099,121
|927,238,834
|6 April 2020
|13,898
|797.69
|11,086,229
|7 April 2020
|20,000
|795.27
|15,905,498
|8 April 2020
|18,000
|788.75
|14,197,487
|Total, 6 – 8 April 2020
|51,898
|41,189,214
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 8 April 2020*
|22,593
|793.66
|17,931,095
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,173,612
|986,359,143
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 5,731,766 own B shares, corresponding to 3.8% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217
For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.
Attachments
Carlsberg A/S
København V, DENMARK
20_14042020_Carlsberg share buy-back_Transactions 6-8 Apr. 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
20200414- Carlsbergfondet 2nd Tranche - PDMR reportingFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: