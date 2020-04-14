Transactions during 6 - 8 April



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 6 - 8 April:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,099,121 927,238,834 6 April 2020 13,898 797.69 11,086,229 7 April 2020 20,000 795.27 15,905,498 8 April 2020 18,000 788.75 14,197,487 Total, 6 – 8 April 2020 51,898 41,189,214 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 8 April 2020* 22,593 793.66 17,931,095 Accumulated under the programme 1,173,612 986,359,143 * According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 5,731,766 own B shares, corresponding to 3.8% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232



Media Relations:

Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216

Anders Bering +45 4179 1217



For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

Attachments