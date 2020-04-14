Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthobiologics for Bone Repair and Regeneration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the forecast period covered by this report, the market for orthobiologics for the repair and regeneration of bone is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.2%, from approximately $2,358 million in 2018 to $2,844.2 million in 2024.
This report comprises three market segments; allografts and synthetic grafts, growth factors, and cellular bone matrices (CBMs). Of the three segments, allografts and synthetic grafts contributed the greatest proportion (59%) of revenue in 2018, followed by growth factors (26%), and CBMs (15%).
Key drivers of the market for orthobiologics for the repair and regeneration of bone include:
Factors that will constrain growth in the global market for orthobiologics for bone repair and regeneration include:
Leading competitors in this market include Medtronic, MTF Biologics, NuVasive, and Orthofix.
This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, and competitors in the global markets for orthobiologics for the repair and regeneration of bone. Market forecasts and spinal fusion procedure volumes are provided for the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World for 2018-2024.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
i. Global market for bone repair orthobiologics
a. Selected market drivers and limiters
b. Market leaders
ii. Methodology
1. Clinical Overview
1.1 Spinal fusion
1.2 Primary research
1.3 Osteoarthritis
2. Allografts and Bone Graft Substitutes Market
2.1 Bone graft materials
2.1.1 Bone autograft
2.1.2 Bone allografts and machined bone
2.1.3 Demineralized bone matrix
2.1.4 Synthetic grafts
2.2 Global market analysis
2.3 Global competitive analysis
3. Bone Growth Factor Grafts
3.1 Bone morphogenetic proteins
3.2 Other growth factors
3.3 Discontinued product
3.4 Emerging product
3.5 Market analysis
3.6 Competitive analysis
4. Cellular Bone Matrices Market
4.1 Products
4.2 Market analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis
