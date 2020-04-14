Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthobiologics for Bone Repair and Regeneration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the forecast period covered by this report, the market for orthobiologics for the repair and regeneration of bone is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.2%, from approximately $2,358 million in 2018 to $2,844.2 million in 2024.



This report comprises three market segments; allografts and synthetic grafts, growth factors, and cellular bone matrices (CBMs). Of the three segments, allografts and synthetic grafts contributed the greatest proportion (59%) of revenue in 2018, followed by growth factors (26%), and CBMs (15%).



Key drivers of the market for orthobiologics for the repair and regeneration of bone include:



The ageing of the population and the global burden of musculoskeletal disease

Increases in spinal fusion and arthroplasty procedure volumes

The use of orthobiologics, such as growth factors, that demonstrate a reduction in revision surgery rates

Clinical outcomes that show superiority to autograft in regard to safety/efficacy

Factors that will constrain growth in the global market for orthobiologics for bone repair and regeneration include:



The high price of premium products such as growth factors and CBMs

Limited reimbursement for certain CBM products

A hesitance in certain countries to use human-based tissue for bone grafts

Highly competitive markets, particularly for allografts and synthetic grafts

Leading competitors in this market include Medtronic, MTF Biologics, NuVasive, and Orthofix.



This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, and competitors in the global markets for orthobiologics for the repair and regeneration of bone. Market forecasts and spinal fusion procedure volumes are provided for the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World for 2018-2024.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

i. Global market for bone repair orthobiologics

a. Selected market drivers and limiters

b. Market leaders

ii. Methodology

Exhibit ES-1: Orthobiologics for bone repair and regeneration, global market forecast ($m), by product segment, 2018-24

Exhibit ES-2: Orthobiologics for bone repair and regeneration, share by country/region, 2018

1. Clinical Overview

1.1 Spinal fusion

1.2 Primary research

1.3 Osteoarthritis

Exhibit 1-1: Spinal fusion procedure volumes, by country/region, 2018-24

Exhibit 1-2: Surgeon survey, use of bone grafts for lumbar spinal fusions, by type of graft, US, 2019

Exhibit 1-3: Surgeon survey, use of bone grafts for lumbar spinal fusions, by type of graft, Germany, 2019

Exhibit 1-4: Global osteoarthritis prevalence (knee or hip) forecast, by region, 2018-24

2. Allografts and Bone Graft Substitutes Market

2.1 Bone graft materials

2.1.1 Bone autograft

2.1.2 Bone allografts and machined bone

2.1.3 Demineralized bone matrix

2.1.4 Synthetic grafts

2.2 Global market analysis

2.3 Global competitive analysis

2.4 Bibliography

Exhibit 2-1: General categories of bone grafts

Exhibit 2-2: Clinical applications for bone grafts

Exhibit 2-3: Clinical applications for allografts and synthetic grafts in orthopedic surgery

Exhibit 2-4: Selected structural bone allografts

Exhibit 2-5: Prices of selected allografts (chips, crushed, and cubed)

Exhibit 2-6: Selected demineralized bone matrix products

Exhibit 2-7: Prices of Medtronic's Grafton DBM gel and putty

Exhibit 2-8: Selected synthetic bone grafts

Exhibit 2-9: Prices of Medtronic's Mastergraft synthetic bone graft

Exhibit 2-10: Global bone allograft products market, share by country/region, 2018

Exhibit 2-11: Global bone allograft product sales by country/region, market forecast ($m), 2018-24

Exhibit 2-12: Bone allografts and synthetic bone graft substitutes market, share by tissue type, 2018

Exhibit 2-13: Global bone allografts market, share by supplier, 2018

3. Bone Growth Factor Grafts

3.1 Bone morphogenetic proteins

3.2 Other growth factors

3.3 Discontinued product

3.4 Emerging product

3.5 Market analysis

3.6 Competitive analysis

3.7 Bibliography

Exhibit 3-1: Prices of Infuse bone morphogenetic protein

Exhibit 3-2: Selected growth factor-based orthobiologic products

Exhibit 3-3: Growth factor bone graft sales, market forecast, by country/region ($m), 2018-24

Exhibit 3-4: Global growth factor bone grafts products market, share by country/region, 2018

Exhibit 3-5: Growth factor bone grafts, market forecast, by product line ($m), 2018-24

Exhibit 3-6: Global growth factor bone grafts market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 3-7: Medtronic net sales ($m), by fiscal year and company division

4. Cellular Bone Matrices Market

4.1 Products

4.2 Market analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis

4.4 Bibliography

Exhibit 4-1: Selected cellular bone matrix products

Exhibit 4-2: Prices of selected cellular bone matrix products

Exhibit 4-3: Global cellular bone matrix product sales by country/region, combined market forecast ($m), 2018-24

Exhibit 4-4: Global cellular bone matrix products market, share by country/region, 2018

Exhibit 4-5: Global cellular bone matrix products market, share by supplier, 2018

Appendix: Company Listing

