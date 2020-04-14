New York, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Separation Plant Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797819/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.6 Billion by the year 2025, Cryogenic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$66.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$54.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cryogenic will reach a market size of US$249.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$570.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797819/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Air Separation Plant: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Air Separation Plant Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Iron & Steel Industry: The Largest End-Use Sector for Air
Separation Plant Market
Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes for the Years
2007 through 2018
Global Crude Steel Production in Million Tonnes by Leading
Countries for the Years 2017 and 2018
Cryogenic Air Separation Plant Finds Increasing Application in
Oil & Gas Industry: A Business Case for the Market
Global Crude Oil Production in Million Tonnes for the Years
2010 through 2018
Global Natural Gas Production in Million Tonnes for the Years
2010 through 2018
Rise in Demand for Gases in Chemical Industry Favors Market Growth
Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Growing Demand for Oxygen Plants in Medical Sector Augurs Well
for Air Separation Plant Market
Global Medical Gases Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Region
for the Years 2019 and 2024
Surge in Demand for Plasma Display Channels and Photovoltaic
Products Offer Better Prospects for Market Growth
Global Photovoltaics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Stringent Safety and Environmental Regulations in the
Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Air Separation Plant
Growth Prospects in Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Air
Separation Plant in Middle East & Africa
Percentage of GDP in Middle East and North Africa by Select
Countries for the Years 2016 through 2020
Increasing Demand in Developing Countries such as India and
China Augurs Well for Air Separation Plant Market
Innovations and Advancements
Product Overview
Air Separation Plant: An Insight
Air Separation Plant by Process
Cryogenic
Non-Cryogenic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Air Separation Plant Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Air Separation Plant Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Air Separation Plant Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Cryogenic (Process) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Cryogenic (Process) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Cryogenic (Process) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non-Cryogenic (Process) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Non-Cryogenic (Process) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Non-Cryogenic (Process) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Nitrogen (Gas) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Nitrogen (Gas) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Nitrogen (Gas) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Oxygen (Gas) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Oxygen (Gas) Market Historic Review by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Oxygen (Gas) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Argon (Gas) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Argon (Gas) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Argon (Gas) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Gases (Gas) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Gases (Gas) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Gases (Gas) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Iron & Steel (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Iron & Steel (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Iron & Steel (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Chemical (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Chemical (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chemical (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Air Separation Plant Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Air Separation Plant Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Air Separation Plant Market in the United States by
Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Air Separation Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Air Separation Plant Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Gas: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Air Separation Plant Market in the United States by
Gas: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Air Separation Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Air Separation Plant Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Air Separation Plant Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Air Separation Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Air Separation Plant Historic Market Review
by Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Air Separation Plant Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Air Separation Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gas: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Air Separation Plant Historic Market Review
by Gas in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Air Separation Plant Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Gas for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Canadian Air Separation Plant Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Air Separation Plant Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Air Separation Plant Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Air Separation Plant: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Air Separation Plant Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Air Separation Plant Market Share Analysis
by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for Air Separation Plant: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gas for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Air Separation Plant Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Gas for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Air Separation Plant Market Share Analysis
by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air
Separation Plant in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Japanese Air Separation Plant Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Air Separation Plant Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Air Separation Plant Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Air Separation Plant Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Air Separation Plant Market by Process:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Air Separation Plant Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Gas for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Air Separation Plant Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Gas: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Air Separation Plant Market by Gas:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Air Separation Plant in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Air Separation Plant Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Air Separation Plant Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Air Separation Plant Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Air Separation Plant Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Air Separation Plant Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Air Separation Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018-2025
Table 74: Air Separation Plant Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Air Separation Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gas: 2018-2025
Table 77: Air Separation Plant Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Gas: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Air Separation Plant Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 80: Air Separation Plant Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: European Air Separation Plant Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: Air Separation Plant Market in France by Process:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: French Air Separation Plant Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Air Separation Plant Market Share Analysis by
Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Air Separation Plant Market in France by Gas:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: French Air Separation Plant Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Gas: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Air Separation Plant Market Share Analysis by
Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Air Separation Plant Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Air Separation Plant Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Air Separation Plant Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 91: Air Separation Plant Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Air Separation Plant Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown by
Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Air Separation Plant Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gas for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Air Separation Plant Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Gas: 2009-2017
Table 96: German Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown by
Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Air Separation Plant Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Air Separation Plant Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Air Separation Plant Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Air Separation Plant Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Air Separation Plant Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Air Separation Plant Market by Process:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Air Separation Plant Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Gas for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Air Separation Plant Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Gas: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Air Separation Plant Market by Gas:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Italian Demand for Air Separation Plant in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Air Separation Plant Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Air Separation Plant:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Air Separation Plant Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Air Separation Plant Market Share
Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Air Separation Plant:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gas
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Air Separation Plant Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Gas for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Air Separation Plant Market Share
Analysis by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Air Separation Plant in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Air Separation Plant Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Air Separation Plant Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Air Separation Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Air Separation Plant Historic Market Review
by Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Air Separation Plant Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Air Separation Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gas: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Spanish Air Separation Plant Historic Market Review
by Gas in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Air Separation Plant Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Gas for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Spanish Air Separation Plant Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Air Separation Plant Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 126: Spanish Air Separation Plant Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Air Separation Plant Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Air Separation Plant Market in Russia by Process:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Air Separation Plant Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Gas: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Air Separation Plant Market in Russia by Gas:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Air Separation Plant Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Air Separation Plant Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Air Separation Plant Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018-2025
Table 137: Air Separation Plant Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Air Separation Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Air Separation Plant Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Gas: 2018-2025
Table 140: Air Separation Plant Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Gas: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Air Separation Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Air Separation Plant Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Air Separation Plant Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Air Separation Plant Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Air Separation Plant Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 146: Air Separation Plant Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Air Separation Plant Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Air Separation Plant Market in Asia-Pacific by
Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Air Separation Plant Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Air Separation Plant Market Share
Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Air Separation Plant Market in Asia-Pacific by Gas:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Air Separation Plant Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Gas: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Air Separation Plant Market Share
Analysis by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Air Separation Plant Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Air Separation Plant Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Air Separation Plant Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Air Separation Plant Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Air Separation Plant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Air Separation Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Air Separation Plant Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gas for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Air Separation Plant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Gas: 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Air Separation Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Air Separation Plant Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Air Separation Plant Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Air Separation Plant Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 166: Indian Air Separation Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Air Separation Plant Historic Market Review
by Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Air Separation Plant Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Indian Air Separation Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gas: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Indian Air Separation Plant Historic Market Review
by Gas in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Air Separation Plant Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Gas for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: Indian Air Separation Plant Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Air Separation Plant Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 174: Indian Air Separation Plant Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Air Separation Plant Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Air Separation Plant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 177: Air Separation Plant Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Air Separation Plant Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gas for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Air Separation Plant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Gas: 2009-2017
Table 180: Air Separation Plant Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Air Separation Plant Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Air Separation Plant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Air Separation Plant Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Separation
Plant: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Air Separation Plant Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Separation Plant Market
Share Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Separation
Plant: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Gas for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Air Separation Plant Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Gas for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Separation Plant Market
Share Analysis by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Air Separation Plant in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Separation Plant Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Air Separation Plant Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Air Separation Plant Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 194: Air Separation Plant Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Air Separation Plant Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Air Separation Plant Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Air Separation Plant Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Air Separation Plant Market by
Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Air Separation Plant Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Gas for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Air Separation Plant Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Gas: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Air Separation Plant Market by Gas:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Air Separation Plant in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Air Separation Plant Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Air Separation Plant Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Air Separation Plant Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018-2025
Table 206: Air Separation Plant Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Air Separation Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Air Separation Plant Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Gas: 2018-2025
Table 209: Air Separation Plant Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Gas: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Air Separation Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Air Separation Plant Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 212: Air Separation Plant Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Air Separation Plant Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 214: Air Separation Plant Market in Brazil by Process:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Air Separation Plant Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Air Separation Plant Market Share Analysis
by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Air Separation Plant Market in Brazil by Gas:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Air Separation Plant Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Gas: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Air Separation Plant Market Share Analysis
by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Air Separation Plant Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Air Separation Plant Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Air Separation Plant Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 223: Air Separation Plant Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Air Separation Plant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Process: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Air Separation Plant Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Gas for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Air Separation Plant Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Gas: 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Air Separation Plant Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Air Separation Plant Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 231: Air Separation Plant Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Air Separation Plant Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process: 2018 to
2025
Table 233: Air Separation Plant Market in Rest of Latin America
by Process: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Air Separation Plant Market
Share Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Air Separation Plant Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gas: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Air Separation Plant Market in Rest of Latin America
by Gas: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Air Separation Plant Market
Share Breakdown by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Air Separation Plant Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Air Separation Plant Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 240: Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Air Separation Plant Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 242: Air Separation Plant Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: The Middle East Air Separation Plant Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Air Separation Plant Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: The Middle East Air Separation Plant Historic Market
by Process in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: Air Separation Plant Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Air Separation Plant Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Gas: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: The Middle East Air Separation Plant Historic Market
by Gas in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: Air Separation Plant Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Gas for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 250: The Middle East Air Separation Plant Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 251: Air Separation Plant Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Air Separation Plant Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Market for Air Separation Plant: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Process for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 254: Air Separation Plant Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian Air Separation Plant Market Share Analysis
by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Market for Air Separation Plant: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Gas for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 257: Air Separation Plant Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Gas for the Period 2009-2017
Table 258: Iranian Air Separation Plant Market Share Analysis
by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Air
Separation Plant in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 260: Iranian Air Separation Plant Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 261: Air Separation Plant Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 262: Israeli Air Separation Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Process: 2018-2025
Table 263: Air Separation Plant Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Israeli Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Israeli Air Separation Plant Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Gas: 2018-2025
Table 266: Air Separation Plant Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Gas: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 267: Israeli Air Separation Plant Market Share Breakdown
by Gas: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 268: Israeli Air Separation Plant Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 269: Air Separation Plant Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 270: Israeli Air Separation Plant Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 271: Saudi Arabian Air Separation Plant Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Please contact our Customer Suppor
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797819/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: