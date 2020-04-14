Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Asset Purchase Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Asset Purchase Deals in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2020 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter business, product, technology and royalty assets.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter business, product, technology and royalty assets. The focus of the report is on partnerships for business, product, technology and royalty assets where partners have entered an agreement to dispose of or acquire said assets.



Companies may seek to dispose of an asset simply because it is surplus to requirements. Or it may seek to dispose of assets in order to raise funds to invest in others parts of its business. Or it may be due to a regulatory requirement to dispose of certain business or product assets as a result of a pending business merger in order to meet competition regulations.



The report provides access to asset purchase deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



The report focuses on four primary types of asset available for purchase:



Business assets - the most common asset exchanging hands. Business assets are in the form of a business unit or subsidiary of a parent company. Common assets include territorial businesses or non-core businesses such as an OTC or diagnostics business, separate from the core business operations Product assets - in the form of marketed product, clinical phase development compound, or drug delivery-compound combination. These assets are commonly available as a result of a merger or change in direction of the selling company. The buyer acquires the asset for global or territorial exploitation. It is often the case that the acquiring company is normally a competitor to the seller, but in this situation the trade is of mutual benefit Royalty assets - where a specialist investment company acquires the rights to future royalty payments in return for payment of a lump sum payment to the licensor for the product Technology asset - where a buyer is acquiring a technology platform, research program, patent portfolio or other intellectual property asset. The acquisition is often due to the technology being surplus to a sellers interests, but may also be as a consequence of a sale of assets in advance of the seller entering liquidation.

Key benefits



In-depth understanding of asset purchase deal trends since 2014

Analysis of the structure of asset purchase agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 900 actual asset purchase deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual asset purchase deals entered into by leading biopharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a asset purchase agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Key Questions Answered



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresalesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Trends in Asset Purchase dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Types of assets purchased

2.3. Trends in Asset Purchase deals since 2014

2.3.1. Asset Purchase dealmaking by year since 2014

2.3.2. Asset Purchase dealmaking by phase of development since 2014

2.3.3. Asset Purchase dealmaking by industry sector since 2014

2.3.4. Asset Purchase dealmaking by therapy area since 2014

2.3.5. Asset Purchase dealmaking by technology type since 2014

2.3.6. Asset Purchase dealmaking by most active company since 2014

2.4. Reasons for entering into asset purchase partnering deals

2.4.1. Business assets

2.4.2. Product assets

2.4.3. Royalty assets

2.4.4. Technology assets

2.5 The emergence of royalty asset purchase deals

2.5.1. Primary players in royalty asset purchase deals

2.5.3. The future of royalty asset purchase deals

2.6. The role of IP auction houses in asset purchase deals

2.6.1. Leading IP auction companies

2.7. The future of asset purchase agreements



3. Overview of Asset Purchase deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Asset purchase agreement structure

3.3. Example asset purchase agreements

3.3.1. Case study 1: Product asset: QLT - Valeant Pharmaceuticals

3.3.2. Case study 2: Business asset: Merck and Co - Bayer

3.4. Anatomy of a royalty asset purchase agreement

3.5. Example royalty asset purchase agreements

3.5.1. Case study 3: Royalty asset: BioTime Acquisition Corporation- Geron Corporation



4. Leading Asset Purchase deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top Asset Purchase deals by value



5. Top 25 most active Asset Purchase dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active Asset Purchase dealmakers



6. Asset Purchase deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Asset Purchase deals with contracts since 2014



