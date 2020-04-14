Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides details of the latest manufacturing and supply agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of manufacturing and supply agreements from 2014 to 2020.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter manufacturing and supply deals. A supply or manufacturing agreement is normally between a product manufacturer and product owner in which an owner outsources the manufacture and supply of its product(s) to the service company in a defined territory.

Manufacturing and supply agreements provide a popular method of maximizing the value of a product launched into a market. The deals allow the product marketer to focus on its sales and marketing efforts whilst relying on a third party to manufacture and supply product on demand, enabling rapid response to market demands. It also ensures that the marketer does not need to invest in costly infrastructure and expertise ahead of knowing whether the product will be successful or sustainable.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 1,600 manufacturing and supply deals announced since 2014 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual manufacturing and supply contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in manufacturing and supply deal making since 2014. In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by manufacturing and supply company A-Z , stage of development, therapeutic target, technology type and deal type definitions. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about manufacturing and supply partnering in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products.

Key benefits

  • In-depth understanding of manufacturing and supply deal trends since 2014
  • Analysis of the structure of manufacturing and supply agreements with numerous real life case studies
  • Comprehensive access to over 1,600 actual manufacturing and supply deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies
  • Detailed access to actual manufacturing and supply deals entered into by the leading fifty bigpharma companies
  • Comprehensive access to all manufacturing and supply deals entered since 2014
  • Insight into the terms included in a manufacturing and supply agreement, together with real world clause examples
  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Key Questions Answered

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How aresalesand payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are IPRs handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes to be resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Trends in manufacturing and supply deal making
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Difference between manufacturing and supply deals
2.3. Trends in manufacturing and supply deals since 2014
2.3.1. Manufacturing and supply deal making by year since 2014
2.3.2. Manufacturing and supply deal making by phase of development since 2014
2.3.3. Manufacturing and supply deal making by industry sector since 2014
2.3.4. Manufacturing and supply deal making by therapy area since 2014
2.3.5. Manufacturing and supply deal making by technology type since 2014
2.3.6. Manufacturing and supply deal making by most active company since 2014
2.3.7. When supply can be useful
2.4. Attributes of pure manufacturing and supply deals
2.5. Attributes of manufacturing and supply in multi-component deals
2.6. Reasons for including manufacturing and supply options in a multi-component deal
2.7. The future of manufacture and supply as part of multicomponent deals

3. Overview of manufacturing and supply deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Pure versus multi-component manufacturing deals
3.3. Pure manufacturing agreement structure
3.3.1. Example manufacturing agreements
3.3.1.a. Case study 1: Amyris Brazil - Biomin Nutricao Animal Do Brasil
3.3.1.b. Case study 2: Patheon - Orexigen Therapeutics
3.4. Manufacturing rights as part of a wider alliance agreement
3.4.1. Example multicomponent manufacturing clauses
3.4.1.a. Case study 3: Agenus Bio - NewVac
3.4.1.b. Case study 4: Elite Pharmaceuticals - Hi-Tech Pharmacal

4. Overview of supply deal structure
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Supply agreement structure
4.2.1. Example supply agreements
4.2.1.a. Case study 5: Omthera Pharmaceuticals - Catalent Pharma solutions
4.2.1.b. Case study 6: Endo Pharmaceuticals - Noramco
4.3. Supply rights as part of a wider alliance agreement
4.3.1. Example co-marketing right clauses
4.3.1.a. Case study 7: Auxilium Pharmaceuticals - Asahi Kasei
4.3.1.b. Case study 8: Durata Therapeutics - Hospira

5. Leading manufacturing and supply deals
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top manufacturing and supply deals by value

6. Top 25 most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Top 25 most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers

7. Manufacturing and supply deals contract directory since 2014
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Manufacturing and supply deals with contracts since 2014

