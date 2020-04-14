Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2014-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Central Nervous System disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Central Nervous System deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Central Nervous System deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2014 to 2020 provides the full collection of Central Nervous System disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.
- Trends in Central Nervous System partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Central Nervous System partnering agreement structure
- Central Nervous System partnering contract documents
- Top Central Nervous System deals by value
- Most active Central Nervous System dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2014 to 2020 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Central Nervous System trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2014 to 2020 includes:
- Trends in Central Nervous System dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of Central Nervous System deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Central Nervous System deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 1300 Central Nervous System deal records
- The leading Central Nervous System deals by value since 2014
- Most active Central Nervous System dealmakers since 2014
The report includes deals for the following indications: Cerebral palsy, Creutzfeldt Jakob disease, Dizziness, Epilepsy, Faints, Falls, Guillain Barre syndrome, Headache, Meningitis (Bacterial, Meningococcal, Pneumococcal), Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB), Haemophilus influenzae Type B (Hib), Migraine, Motor Neurone Disease (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis/Lou Gehrig's Disease, Multiple sclerosis, Nausea, Neuropathy, Pain, Neuralgia, Fibromyalgia, Paralysis, Parkinson's disease, Restless leg syndrome, Spinal cord, Stroke, Stuttering, Traumatic Brain Injury, Vertigo, Weakness, plus other CNS indications.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Trends in Central Nervous System dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Central Nervous System partnering over the years
2.3. Central Nervous System partnering by deal type
2.4. Central Nervous System partnering by industry sector
2.5. Central Nervous System partnering by stage of development
2.6. Central Nervous System partnering by technology type
2.7. Central Nervous System partnering by therapeutic indication
3. Financial deal terms for Central Nervous System partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Central Nervous System partnering
3.3. Central Nervous System partnering headline values
3.4. Central Nervous System deal upfront payments
3.5. Central Nervous System deal milestone payments
3.6. Central Nervous System royalty rates
4. Leading Central Nervous System deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Central Nervous System partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Central Nervous System
4.4. Top Central Nervous System deals by value
5. Central Nervous System contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Central Nervous System partnering deals where contract document available
6. Central Nervous System dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Central Nervous System therapeutic target
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y04ooj
