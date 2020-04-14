Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Care Devices Market Global Analysis by Product, Type, Region, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of global respiratory care devices market. Respiratory devices are used for diagnosis, treatment as well as the assessment of patients suffering from cardiopulmonary diseases. The function of lungs starts to decline and hence the respiratory system undergoes numerous physiological, functional as well as immunological changes with the growing age. Wide ranges of devices for diagnosis of respiratory diseases say asthma, sleep apnea, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD). According to the analysis, Respiratory Care Devices Market will be US$ 30.5 Billion by 2025.



The devices can be used in hospitals and in-home care setting and they come in all types of stationary to portable ones. In the year 2017, about 235 million people have asthma as per the World Health Organization, which signifies the need for respiratory care for asthma patients. The driving force of this market is rising Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD), surging aging population, the growing frequency of respiratory diseases, changes in environment and lifestyle changes the market growth.



As per the analysis, the North America region holds significant market share among all regions across the globe in the global Respiratory care devices market by Regions. Apart from that, the Polysomnography Devices market will dominate this market during the forecast period by products that we have covered in this report.



By Product - Polysomnography Device dominates the Market



Based on product, the respiratory care devices market is further segmented into PAP Devices, Ventilators, Nebulizers, Humidifiers, Medical Oxygen Concentrators, Pulse Oximeters, Capnographs, Medical Gas Analyzers, Spirometers, Polysomnography, Devices, Peak Flow Meter, Breathing Circuits, Tracheostomy Tube, Others.



By Region - North America holds significant Market Share



In this report, the global respiratory care devices market is categorized based on region; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds a significant market share.



By Type - Therapeutic Devices holds significant Market



In this report, the global respiratory care devices market is categorized based on type; Therapeutic Devices, Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices, Consumables & Accessories. Therapeutic Devices holds a significant market.



Companies Covered

Becton Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare

Invacare

Philips Group

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Medtronic Plc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Type

6.3 By Region



7. Product - Global Respiratory Care Devices Market

7.1 PAP Devices

7.2 Ventilators

7.3 Nebulizers

7.4 Humidifiers

7.5 Medical Oxygen Concentrators

7.6 Pulse Oximeters

7.7 Capnographs

7.8 Medical Gas Analyzers

7.9 Spirometers

7.10 Polysomnography Devices

7.11 Peak Flow Meter

7.12 Breathing Circuits

7.13 Tracheostomy Tube

7.14 Others



8. Type - Global Respiratory Care Devices Market

8.1 Therapeutic Devices

8.2 Monitoring Devices

8.3 Diagnostic Devices

8.4 Consumables & Accessories



9. Region - Global Respiratory Care Devices Market

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10. Company Analysis

10.1 Becton Dickinson & Company

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

10.1.3 Revenue

10.2 GE Healthcare

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

10.2.3 Revenue

10.3 Invacare

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

10.3.3 Revenue

10.4 Philips Group

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

10.4.3 Revenue

10.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

10.5.3 Revenue

10.6 Medtronic Plc.

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

10.6.3 Revenue



