This report provides a detailed analysis of global natural food colors market. Around the globe, consumers are attentive to their sedentary habits to maintain an active lifestyle to fight against diseases like cardiovascular, obesity. Adverse health effects of synthetic food colors are driving consumers to buy food products with natural food colors. In the food & beverage industry, the surging demand for natural food colors gives traction to this market. According to this research, the Global Natural Food Colors Market will be worth USD 2.5 Billion by 2025.



In beverages and confectionery, there is an increasing demand for natural blues and green shades. Enhanced appearance, ease-of-use, superior stability, and increased consumer appeal have resulted in carotenoid representing a significant share of the bottom lines of the manufacturers. Industry experts analyzed that sales of spirulina extracts expect to grow at a higher rate than carotenoid in upcoming years.



Antioxidant properties of superfood spirulina like high nutrient content, vivid color to offer 100% natural and safe food colors targeted by many companies globally. Apart from the effects of carmine on consumers with bug allergies, the growth of vegan culture, despite its' natural' status, is projected to pose a potential challenge to carmine sales.



Surging demand and consumption across the global food & beverage industry, the natural food colors market is gaining momentum. Research & Development have been going around the globe by the companies to advance the shelf-life of odorless and flavorless natural food colors to scale higher in competitive environments.



Based on Regions, strict rules to prohibit the use of harmful synthetic colors containing lead, arsenic, and mercury in the North American regions. Asia-Pacific region remains high in the global natural food color markets. China emerges as the largest exporter in the global natural food color markets.



In the Middle East & Africa countries, High prices of natural food colors may hamper the growth of this market. In the UAE region, the high cost and the ban on quinoline yellow and tartrazine, there is an expectation of acceleration in the natural food colors in the food & beverage segment. Increased adoption of new technologies in production, manufacturing, and enhancement of stability has played an essential role in resolving cost-in-use challenges, thus increasing the final price.



The report global natural food colors market has been segmented as carotenoids, curcumin, anthocyanin, carmine, copper chlorophyllin, others. Carotenoids is the leading product in the global natural food colors market.



On the basis of Regions, the report covers the market of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America & Europe regions represent a significant market in the global natural food colors market.



Based on the application, the report has also been segmented into bakery & confectionery, beverages, dairy & frozen products, meat products, oil & fat, fruits & vegetables, food. Beverages are the major application segments in the global natural food colors market.



