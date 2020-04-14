Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Dairy Era: The Unstoppable Rise of Plant-based Alternatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Shelves have been inundated with an ever-expanding array of plant-based dairy products. This is a response to the increase in flexitarian diets and the consumer perception of free from dairy as healthier and good for digestion. This report analyses factors driving adoption, key hotspots that manufacturers should be exploring for future investments, developments on the ingredients front and key recommendations to remain relevant moving forward.
The "Post-Dairy Era: The Unstoppable Rise of Plant-based Alternatives" global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
Key Topics Covered:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nt29d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: