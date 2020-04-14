Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Dairy Era: The Unstoppable Rise of Plant-based Alternatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Shelves have been inundated with an ever-expanding array of plant-based dairy products. This is a response to the increase in flexitarian diets and the consumer perception of free from dairy as healthier and good for digestion. This report analyses factors driving adoption, key hotspots that manufacturers should be exploring for future investments, developments on the ingredients front and key recommendations to remain relevant moving forward.



The "Post-Dairy Era: The Unstoppable Rise of Plant-based Alternatives" global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Factors Driving Adoption

Analysing Key Hotspots

Focus on Ingredients

How Companies are Reacting

Recommendations

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nt29d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900