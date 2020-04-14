Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Pension Income (Decumulation) Consumer Research Report, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is a consumer research report looking at how individuals generate income from their pensions. This covers the decumulation phase of the pension process. i.e. using the pension to generate income.
This report studies the income generation process from the points of view of two types of consumers:
For this report, the publisher commissioned research from MIS Group's UK panel. The research was structured so that 2,077 nationally representative consumers aged 18+ were asked about their pension ownership, pension income and their actions.
Partial retirement will become a more important feature of the pension market in the future than it is today. 28% of individuals who are currently receiving income from a pension (i.e. Pensioners) generate some of their income from working, even if part-time, while 44% of consumers aged 50+ who currently are saving into a pension and will be accessing their pensions over the next decade (i.e. Pension Savers) say they are planning to generate income from working, if only part-time, after they access their pensions.
The rise of partial retirement will, in turn, see a rise in the percentage of individuals deciding to convert only some of their pension(s) into cash/income: 51% of Pension Savers aiming for partial retirement (67% if don't know responses are excluded) say they will convert only some of their pension(s) into income/cash when they partially retire.
Other key findings from this report include:
