LONDON, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that Bexley Health Neighbourhood Care (BHNC), a division of the National Health Service (NHS), launched an Appian application to support COVID-19 response in the southeast London region. The application is called the “COVID-19 Command and Control - Patient and Workforce Tracker.” It was designed on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform and deployed in just one week.



All UK healthcare providers must implement new national guidance and procedures to ensure compliance within the NHS across Primary Care and the wider local health & social care system. BHNC’s Appian-based application automates and streamlines compliance with the NHS COVID-19 Hospital Discharge Service Requirements. These requirements are designed to protect 1.5m vulnerable people and those acute patients being discharged, when clinically safe to do so, into care and treatment outside of acute care facilities. The application also safeguards frontline healthcare staff and facilities and supports peer-to-peer staff assistance.

“Keeping people out of the hospital is essential to lower the immense pressure that our Acute Critical and Intensive Care facilities are currently under,” said Darren Blake, Chief Operating Officer at Bexley Health Neighbourhood Care. “Appian helps us quickly bring data, people, and processes together to ensure patients are receiving the best possible care, that care-givers are safe, and that facilities are available.”

The application gives BHNC a robust solution for command and control of all the required safety measures for tracking, monitoring, and protecting patients and staff. Patients are tracked with integrated assessments and support packages, and most at-risk are managed by a coordinated multi-agency care provider team. In addition to patient tracking, the application includes staff and facilities tracking to ensure that patient needs are matched with available resources. The application provides governance oversight so that all agencies and care providers can work as one.

“Speed of response is the most crucial element in dealing with the effects of coronavirus on our communities,” said Paul Maguire, Senior Vice President, EMEA and APAC at Appian. “We are happy to be able to help organizations like BHNC securely and rapidly coordinate their response and protect their people.”

