Talenom Plc, Press release 14 April 2020 at 12:00 EEST



Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January–March 2020 on Monday 27 April 2020 at 13:30 EEST

Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January–March 2020 on Monday 27 April 2020 at 13:30 EEST. The company’s CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala will present the highlights of the Business Review for analysts, investors and media in an audiocast and conference call on Monday 27 April 2020 at 14:00 EEST.

The link to the audiocast and the presentation materials will be published before the start of the event on the company’s website at talenom.fi/en/investors. A recording of the audiocast will be available later the same day.

The event can also be joined via conference call:

Finland: +358 981710310

Sweden: +46 856642651

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

United States: +1 6319131422

Participant code: 79588022#

TALENOM PLC

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group’s net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.talenom.fi



