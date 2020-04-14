Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Enzymes Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global specialty enzymes market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Waste reduction and energy saving is the major factor driving the market studied followed by increasing demand in the food and feed industry.



The restrictions on temperature and pH levels may lead to higher input costs and cover up any possible losses in case of faulty production. This consequently gives an upper hand to major players with huge financial support as opposed to new players.



North America holds the major share of the market, however, Asia-pacific is accounted to be the fastest-growing market owing to rising disposable income and awareness which has led to a boost in the demand in various industries.



Key Market Trends



Animal Feed Sector is Growing at a Faster Pace



The phytase enzyme has wide applications in the global feed enzymes market. Various emerging players are launching innovative phytase enzymes and insisting on taking approval through the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the US Center for Veterinary Medicine to use the product in animal feed diets. For instance, In November 2018, Agrivida, the Massachusetts-based biotechnology startup, launched an enzyme constituting corn feed ingredient, Grainzyme Phytase approved from FDA and US Center for Veterinary Medicine, assisting the application in the United States poultry market. The trend of sustainable processing is further driving the market studied. Numerous educational programs and researches have been initiated within the regions assisted by government agencies. In 2018, Novozymes/DSM formed an alliance with more than 200 feed industry customers in South Africa and other countries in the region through Enzyme Academies, to educate them about feed enzymes and their sustainability benefits.



North America Leading the Market



North America is the largest market for specialty enzymes with its major applications in food and feed industries. It accounts for a prominent share of the global specialty enzyme market. Increased consumption of meat and meat products in the region has augmented the demand for the enzyme in the feed industries. The market is driven by the increased consumption of processed food products, increased expenditure in premium quality products and consumer preference for the natural ingredients used in the products. Enzymes are natural additives that are added to food products to increase the yield productivity, improve quality performance and enhance the shelf life of the products.



Competitive Landscape



The Global Specialty Enzymes Market is fragmented with top global and regional players competing fiercely with local companies to gain market shares. Kerry Group, Novozymes, Chr. Hansen and Dupont are some of the major players in the global specialty enzymes market. These companies majorly focus on expanding their businesses and undertaking strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and novel product innovations. Partnership is the next strategy preferred by companies, in order to strengthen their market presence and develop innovative products together. Kerry Group has planned to develop new technologies for specialty enzyme production. Connell Brothers is focusing on increasing distribution in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Source

5.1.1 Plant

5.1.2 Animal

5.1.3 Microbial

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Carbohydrases

5.2.2 Proteases

5.2.3 Lipases

5.2.4 Other Types

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Food & Beverage

5.3.2 Pharmaceutical

5.3.3 Animal Nutrition

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 France

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Novozymes

6.3.2 Kerry Inc.

6.3.3 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

6.3.4 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

6.3.5 Associate British Foods PLC

6.3.6 Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

6.3.7 AST Enzymes



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



