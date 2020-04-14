Considering to the resolution of the repeat ordinary meeting of the public company LINAS shareholders (hereinafter – the Company) held on 16 May 2019 (hereinafter – the Resolution of the Meeting) on which basis the Company’s acquisition own shares was approved and the Company’s Board was instructed to adopt decisions on acquisition of the Company’s own shares, to organise acquisition and sale of own shares, to establish the procedure, time of acquisition and sale of shares, number and price of shares, as well as to perform other actions associated with acquisition and sale of own shares in accordance with the conditions laid down in the Resolution of the Meeting and requirements of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies. On 14 April 2020 The Company’s Board made a decision to temporarily suspend repeat acquisition of the Company’s shares. Decision was made due to prevailing uncertainty regarding the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Company’s performance and cash flow fluctuations. The Board of the Company decided for an indefinite period suspend the second stage of repeat acquisition of the Company’s shares, which according to the Board decision made on 24 February 2020, should started in 15 April 2020 and end in 29 April 2020.

AB “Linas” chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100