Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retort Packaging Market by Type (Pouches, Trays, and Cartons), Material (PET, Polypropylene, Aluminum foil, PA, PE, and Paperboard), End-use (Food and Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market size for retort packaging was USD 3.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.59 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2020.



This market study covers the retort packaging market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, material, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the retort packaging market.



The global retort packaging market comprises major manufacturers, such as Amcor PLC (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (US), Sonoco (US), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Mondi Group (South Africa) and Coveris (US).



Increase in the demand for convenient, innovative, and unique packaging products is projected to drive the overall growth of the retort packaging market across the globe from 2020 to 2025.



The global retort packaging industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing demand for convenient products worldwide. Consumers are looking for convenient food packaging solutions without any compromise with the quality and hence ready meal manufacturers are asking for more innovative packing options for their products.



In terms of both value and volume, pouches is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Pouches segment of the retort packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value as well as volume. The growth of this segment is attributed to its increasing demand from food and beverage industry for the packing of their products. Properties of retort pouches make it a significant alternative to tin cans.



Food end-use segment is projected to lead the retort packaging market from 2020 to 2025.



Food includes Ready to eat meals, meat poultry & seafood, pet food, baby food, soups & sauces, and others. Food is a significant contributor to the growth of retort packaging. Retort packaging has revolutionized the food industry. It has contributed to the development of food supply channels that have helped in making seasonal foods available all year. The use of retort packaging in ready to eat meals is expected to grow at the fastest rate.



In terms of both value and volume, the APAC retort packaging market is projected to contribute to the maximum market share during the forecast period.



In terms of value, the APAC region is projected to lead the global market from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, Australia, South Korea and Japan. The region has more half of the world's population and there has been an increase in the demand for convenient products due to hectic work life and increasing per capita income. Consumers in the region are looking for ready meal products that can be consumed without much work; hence the demand for retort packages is growing in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Market Drivers

5.3.2 Market Restraints

5.3.3 Market Challenges

5.3.4 Market Opportunities

5.4 Yc, Ycc Drivers

5.5 COVID-19 Impact



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Trends Analysis



7 Global Retort Packaging Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (value/volume)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pouches

7.3 Trays

7.4 Cartons

7.5 Others (if any)



8 Global Retort Packaging Market, By Materials, 2018-2025 (value/volume)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 PET

8.3 Polypropylene

8.4 Aluminium Foil

8.5 PA

8.6 Paperboard

8.7 Any Others (EVOH, EVA, PVdC, others)



9 Global Retort Packaging Market, By End-Use, 2018-2025 (value/volume)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Food

9.2.1 Ready to Eat

9.2.2 Meat, Poultry & Seafood

9.2.3 Pet Food

9.2.4 Baby Food

9.2.5 Soups and Sauces

9.3 Beverage

9.3.1 Soft Drink

9.3.2 Tea & Coffee

9.3.3 Alcohol Drinks

9.4 Others



10 Global Retort Packaging Market, By Geography, 2018-2025 (value/volume)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 UK

10.3.4 Russia

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Italy

10.3.7 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.4 Japan

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 UAE

10.5.2 Turkey

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia

10.5.4 South Africa

10.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.3 Rest of South America



11 Global Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Mapping

11.2.1 Leaders

11.2.2 Emerging Companies

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Strategic Players

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Expansions & Investments

11.3.3 New Product Development

11.3.4 Partnerships, Agreements and Joint ventures



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Amcor Limited

12.3 Berry Plastics Corporation

12.4 Mondi Group

12.5 Sonoco

12.6 Coveris

12.7 Clondalkin Industries B.V.

12.8 Sealed Sir Corporation

12.9 ProAmpac LLC

12.10 Huhtamaki Group

12.11 Constantia Flexibles

12.12 Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

12.13 DNP America

12.14 Clifton Packaging Company

12.15 Fujimori Kogyo Co. Ltd.

12.16 Sopakco Packaging

12.17 HPM Global Inc.

12.18 Floeter India Retort Pouches

12.19 Lithotype

12.20 Technipak

12.21 Pyramid Packaging

12.22 Toyoseikan

12.23 Fuji Tokushi



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6e8ebp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900