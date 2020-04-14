Alliance Trust PLC – Proposed withdrawal AGM Resolution

Further to the Company’s announcement on 13 March 2020 regarding publication of the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 23 April 2020 at 11.00 a.m. (the “AGM”), the Board announces that it proposes to withdraw resolution number 12 concerning the conversion of its Merger Reserve into a distributable reserve (the “Capital Reduction”).

The proposed Capital Reduction requires both shareholder and court approval. As a result of the current COVID-19 outbreak, the court is presently closed to all but urgent business. It is not known when court time will be secured to consider the Company’s proposal when the court re-opens. Due to anticipated pressure on the court to consider business critical matters when it re-opens, the Board proposes to withdraw the resolution from this year’s AGM. The Board does however expect to put a similar resolution forward at the Company’s AGM in April 2021 after which, court approval will be sought.

The proposed withdrawal of resolution 12 does not otherwise affect the validity of the Notice of Meeting, the proxy form or any proxy votes already submitted.

