Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Traction Motor Market by Type (AC and DC), Power Rating (Below 200 kW, 200-400 kW, and Above 400 kW), Application (Railways, Electric Vehicles, Elevators, Conveyors, and Industrial Machinery), and Region: Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric traction motor market is projected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2025, from an estimated market size of USD 14.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2025.
The increase in demand for high-performance motors, favourable government policies and subsidies, and the rise in investments in the railway sector are expected to drive the electric traction motor market. Increased demand for electric vehicles is the major growth opportunity for the electric traction motor market.
The global electric traction motor market is dominated by leading players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the electric traction motor market include ABB (Switzerland), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (India), CRRC (China), GE (US), and Siemens (Germany).
The AC segment, by type, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025
The AC segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025. AC electric traction motor are more into demand as compared to DC electric traction motor because of various reasons such as they are simple to construct, does not require any additional mechanical contacts such as brushes to work, and are lighter as compared to DC electric traction motor for equivalent power. These factors are expected to boost the demand for AC electric traction motors during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific: The largest market for electric traction motor
Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest size of the electric traction motor market, followed by Europe and North America in 2019. The region is the largest market for electric traction motors and home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Moreover, increasing investments in electric vehicles and rolling stock are the key factors driving the electric traction motor market in the Asia-Pacific. China is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the region, followed by the markets in the US and Japan, during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Traction Motor Market
4.2 Europe Market Size, by Application & Country
4.3 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Region
4.4 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Type
4.5 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Power Rating
4.6 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Application
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
6 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 AC Electric Traction Motor
6.3 DC Electric Traction Motor
7 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Power Rating
7.1 Introduction
7.2 <200 KW
7.3 200-400 KW
7.4 >400 KW
8 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Railway
8.3 Electric Vehicles
8.4 Others
9 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.3 North America
9.4 Europe
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Overview
10.3 Market Share, 2019
10.4 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019
10.5 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Contracts & Agreements
10.3.2 New Product Launches
10.3.3 Investments & Expansions
10.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.5 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances, & Joint Ventures
10.3.6 Others
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 ABB
11.3 American Traction Systems
11.4 Ametek
11.5 Robert Bosch
11.6 CG Power & Industrial Solutions
11.7 CRRC
11.8 GE
11.9 Hitachi
11.10 Hyundai Rotem
11.11 Johnson Electric
11.12 Kawasaki
11.13 Lynch
11.14 Magna
11.15 Mitsubishi
11.16 Nidec
11.17 Prodrive
11.18 Siemens
11.19 Skoda
11.20 Toshiba
11.21 Traktionssysteme Austria
11.22 VEM
11.23 Voith
11.24 WEG
11.25 Wabtec
11.26 Eaton
