This report provides an outlook on the mobile communication services market worldwide. It provides forecasts for voice and messaging services provided by both mobile network operators and over-the-top (OTT) providers.



This report provides:

forecasts for operator services including VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling and IP messaging, as well as traditional voice and SMS

quantification of the level of substitution from traditional services to OTT alternatives

user and traffic forecasts for communication services, including OTT voice and messaging

an outlook for multi-device usage across smartphones, tablets and PCs/laptops

detailed forecasts for 63 individual countries and eight regions.

Key Metrics

Non-operator/OTT services

Voice and messaging

Active users by device type

Outgoing traffic by device type

Operator traditional services

Handsets

Circuit-switched (CS) voice and SMS

Outgoing traffic

Operator IP-based services

Active users by service type: VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling, IP messaging

Outgoing traffic by service type VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling, IP messaging

Retail revenue voice and messaging average spend per user



Who should read this Report

Strategy and planning executives that are responsible for mobile operators' communication services strategies and partnerships with OTT players.

Executives in mobile operators' technology and innovations teams that are responsible for developing communication services.

Marketing executives at vendors of communication services equipment and software, as it will help them to understand the needs of their operator customers and to size the addressable market for their products.

Regions

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

Developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP)

Emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

North America (NA)

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)

Western Europe (WE)



Key Topics Covered:



Worldwide trends

Worldwide: 79 trillion OTT IP messages were sent in 2019; this is 16 times the number of messages that were sent using SMS

Worldwide: 82% of smartphone users were active on OTT messaging apps in 2019; the growth in penetration of these apps will slow down in the coming years

Worldwide: the OTT communication market is heading towards saturation; the largest opportunities for penetration growth reside outside voice and messaging

Worldwide: smartphones will continue to be the dominant communication devices, but the use of emerging devices will increase

Worldwide: strategic responses from operators vary significantly in different regions

Worldwide: operators are continuing to migrate smartphone users to VoLTE services; nearly 5.7 billion VoLTE subscribers are expected by 2024

Worldwide: operators are continuing to roll out Wi-Fi calling services to improve consumer call quality and relieve mobile network traffic

Worldwide: the number of RCS users is growing, and 48% of smartphone users will use the technology by the end of the forecast period

Western Europe

Western Europe: the use of SMS is in steep decline, largely due to the Facebook ecosystem

Western Europe: operators will remain dominant in voice, but will be strongly challenged by alternative providers

Central and Eastern Europe

Central and Eastern Europe: OTT messaging apps are increasing in popularity and will pose challenges to operators

Central and Eastern Europe: operators are providing indoor and outdoor HD voice coverage and VoIP is gaining traction

Middle East and North Africa

Middle East and North Africa: OTT services will dominate the messaging space and operators are not keen to compete

Middle East and North Africa: legacy voice services will continue to dominate, but VoIP will represent a persistent challenge

Sub-Saharan Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa: social media and messaging services will continue to be important drivers of revenue growth for operators

Sub-Saharan Africa: operators' revenue from mobile voice will continue to grow, although OTT players will also benefit from the increase in mobile voice adoption

Emerging Asia-Pacific

Emerging Asia-Pacific: Facebook is challenging local players and is set to become the dominant messaging provider in the region

Emerging Asia-Pacific: the roll-out of voice and video features on common communication platforms has made users accustomed to OTT voice services

Developed Asia-Pacific

Developed Asia-Pacific: operators in Japan and South Korea have joined forces to launch RCS under a common brand

Developed Asia-Pacific: operator circuit-switched voice traffic is being substituted by VoLTE and OTT voice services

North America

North America: operators will make use of the residual strength of their messaging proposition to acquire a significant share of the A2P value chain

North America: most voice traffic will come from operator IP services by 2020 due to operators' investments in new technologies

Latin America

Latin America: SMS traffic has already peaked in the larger markets because traffic has migrated to OTT services; the major operators are committing to RCS

Latin America: traditional voice services are expected to remain dominant during the entire forecast period

Forecast methodology and assumptions

Forecast outputs and definitions

Forecast methodology and assumptions

