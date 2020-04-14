Six Lenders Are Ranked In The Top 2,500 Nationally



Pirzadeh Continues Streak in Top Rankings While Gonzalez Ranks in FHA Volume Nationally

BETHESDA, Md., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank celebrates Senior Mortgage Banker Mehdi Pirzadeh, who has been named TOP ORIGINATOR based on his 2019 dollar volume by trade publication Scotsman Guide. Pirzadeh placed #135 nationally among loan originators with $149,184,873 in overall loan volume. Pirzadeh has made the national Scotsman Guide rankings consistently for over 19 years. He ranked #77 nationally for refinance volume and #496 for purchase volume.

For Top FHA Loan Volume in 2019, EagleBank Senior Mortgage Banker Javier Gonzalez was ranked #51 nationally by Scotsman Guide. He generated $42,609,655 in FHA volume and ranked #1,552 nationally for his overall loan volume ($53,590,138).

Joining Pirzadeh and Gonzalez on the Scotsman rankings for Top Dollar Loan Volume are Paul Harsanyi (#998), Laurent Berman (#1,332), Andrew Lunenfeld (#1,546), and Paul Hornyak (#2,431). These national rankings are reported by the mortgage industry publication annually as they track and report mortgage lenders’ performance in loan originations.

Additionally, Washingtonian Magazine recognized in its March issue the 2019 Top Mortgage Producers. We’re proud to note that Mehdi Pirzadeh was listed as a Platinum Level Top Producer (volume of $70m and above). Gold level members ($50m and above) were Andrew Lunenfeld, Laurent Berman, Paul Harsanyi, and Javier Gonzalez.

Lastly, EagleBank was ranked #14 by the Washington Business Journal among Home Mortgage Lenders in the DC Metro-Area for 2019. This ranking appeared in the April 10, 2020, edition of this business newspaper.

“I am delighted and proud of the national and community recognition afforded to Mehdi, Javier, Paul (Harsanyi), Laurent, Andrew, and Paul (Hornyak) for their outstanding mortgage loan work,” said Susan Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of EagleBank. “EagleBank has long been focused on neighborhood building – both through business and job creation and on enhancement of quality of life – something for which home ownership is a cornerstone,” Ms. Riel added.

