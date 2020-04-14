In light of the Covid-19 outbreak and the accompanying disease prevention measures taken into effect by the Norwegian authorities, SalMar has decided to cancel the Capital Markets Day 15th and 16th of June 2020.
SalMar follows the situation closely and will announce a new date at a later time.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
SalMar ASA
Kverva, NORWAY
