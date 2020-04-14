Selbyville, Delaware, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on disposable thermometers market which estimates the global market valuation for disposable thermometers will cross US$ 312 million by 2026. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases will drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, factors such as flu and various other chronic illness have a considerable effect on market growth. Growing burden of sedentary lifestyle disorders and will also spur the overall market growth. The introduction of novel and cost-efficient single use thermometers will further boost the market demand.

Rising incidence of COVID-19, in which fever is one of the major symptoms, will further offer opportunities for disposable thermometers market expansion. As per the the Worldometers data, approximately 10,00,596 (95%) patients are suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cold and cough. Increasing adolescence population base coupled with technological advancements to treat the patients suffering from various disease will trigger the market growth. However, availability of substitutes and measurement error associated with disposable thermometers may hamper the market growth.

Strip thermometers segment accounted for moderate revenue in 2019 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Strip thermometers are heat sensitive liquid crystals in a plastic strip that change color to indicate different color, as this unique property has been developed for homecare and clinical use. Such advantages will increase the demand for strip thermometer, thereby fostering the single use thermometer industry growth.

Rectal segment accounted for about 23% of the total market in 2019. The segmental growth is attributed to accurate readings along with the fact that it prevents patients from exposure to certain infections such as C. difficile, Rotavirus and Norovirus. The thermometer is well=-monitored and exhibits the exact temperature value, as the rectum is warmer. Moreover, for children, medical professionals highly prefer rectum to measure the body temperature, therefore, driving the segmental growth.

Diagnostic centers are expected to show a reasonable growth rate of 6.9% during in the forecast period. Rising incidence of target diseases coupled with the rising utilization of disposable thermometers including Tempa dot for routine clinical diagnosis will further boost the growth of the disposable thermometers market. Diagnostic centers identify the disease based on sign and symptoms and thus, help the patients by providing accurate medications.

Disposable thermometer market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast timeframe. Asia Pacific growth is attributed to increased adoption of disposable thermometer as consumers in these regions are powered by growing disposable income. Large patient pool suffering from various chronic and infectious disease will foster the regional growth. Moreover, presence of many small and regional players in India and China will aid in the promising market growth.

Some major findings of the disposable thermometers market report include:

The development of disposable thermometers using ATI (America Thermal Instruments) technology has resulted in the FDA approval of products such as Temp-n-toss by Tempagenix, LLC.





Rapid adoption of disposable thermometers have been witnessed globally owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, especially strip thermometers in measuring body temperature of infants.





Prominent players operating in the market are 3M, Medline Industries, GF Health Products, Advance Meditech Internationals, Inc. and Tempagenix among others.





Companies such as LCR Hallcrest and 3M company are at a higher demand due to the higher adoption of disposable thermometers in North America and European region.



A few notable companies operating in the disposable thermometer market share include GF Health products, Medline Industries, 3M, GH Zeal Ltd, Hopkins Medical products, Medical Indicators, First Aid Only (Acme United Corporation), Hopkins Medical Products and Tempagenix, LLC among others. Industry players are focusing on various organic and inorganic strategies such as novel product launches, business expansion and collaboration to sustain their market presence.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global disposable thermometers industry 360⁰ synopsis, 2015 - 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Type trends

2.1.3. Target area trends

2.1.4. End-use trends

2.1.5. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Global Disposable Thermometers Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.1.1. Rising prevalence of COVID-19 infection

3.3.1.2. Rise in adolescence population

3.3.1.3. Increase in disposable income

3.3.1.4. Technological advancements

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1. Availability of substitutes

3.3.2.2. Technical limitation

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By type

3.4.2. By target area

3.4.3. By end-use

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on 10 major markets

3.5.1.1. Overview

3.5.1.2. U.S.

3.5.1.3. Canada

3.5.1.4. UK

3.5.1.5. Germany

3.5.1.6. Italy

3.5.1.7. Spain

3.5.1.8. France

3.5.1.9. India

3.5.1.10. China

3.5.1.11. Japan

3.5.2. Impact of COVID-19 on industry segments, by 10 major markets (2020)

3.5.2.1. Digital thermometers

3.5.2.2. Mercury thermometers

3.5.2.3. Strip thermometers

3.5.3. Impact of COVID-19 on industry value chain

3.5.3.1. Research and development

3.5.3.2. Manufacturing

3.5.3.3. Marketing

3.5.3.4. Supply

3.5.4. Impact of COVID-19 on industry competition

3.5.4.1. Strategy

3.5.4.2. Distribution network

3.5.4.3. Product portfolio

3.5.4.4. Business growth

3.6. Porter’s analysis

3.7. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.7.1. Market structure

3.8. PESTEL analysis

