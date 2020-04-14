Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eastern Europe Pay-TV Forecasts 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Eastern Europe will add nearly 10 million digital pay-TV subscribers between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to 77 million. However, the region still had 15.4 million analog cable subscribers by end-2019.
The number of pay-TV subscribers in Eastern Europe will decline from 83 million in the peak year of 2018 to 78 million in 2025. Migration married with low birth rates mean that populations will fall in 14 of the 22 countries that we cover between 2019 and 2025.
This 204-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
