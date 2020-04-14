Hexagon Composites ASA has appointed Karen Romer as Senior Vice President Communications. Karen will lead Hexagon’s Communications activities globally and will be the principal contact for the Company’s communication activities.



Karen comes from the position of Senior Director at Hill & Knowlton Norway (H+K) where she has been leading the corporate communications practice since 2017. Prior to H+K, Karen held EVP and SVP Communications positions at Lindorff, Couche-Tard/Statoil Fuel & Retail and Aker Solutions.

"Hexagon is a world leader in gas-mobility and electric-mobility systems, a front runner in a vital and forward-looking industry. I am extremely excited and proud to join Team Hexagon. I see this as a golden opportunity to support efforts to speed up the energy transition,” says Romer.

"We are pleased to have Karen join as our new SVP Communications. She brings with her extensive experience in leadership, change communications and brand building, as well a solid understanding of the energy industry. Karen is the right person to support Hexagon’s growth path as we work to take the green shift a step further,” says Jon Erik Engeset, CEO of Hexagon.

Karen assumed her position on 1 April 2020 and reports to CEO, Jon Erik Engeset.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com





