Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 - 2021 Workforce Management Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Today's WFM solutions are evolving to keep pace with the changing business world. Workforce priorities have shifted, as have other management trends, including the introduction of innovative smart technology, expanding global business and broader market opportunities.
Next-gen WFM solutions take staffing and service optimization to the next level
The best of today's solutions make sure the right number of resources with the right skills and personality are available to deliver optimal service. This is a necessity for companies that want to deliver an outstanding and optimized customer experience in each customer's channel of choice. Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technology have augmented the role and importance of intraday management. Flexible planning approaches, like real-time adaptive scheduling, dynamically respond in real-time to unexpected changes in demand and resources during the workday. New-gen WFM solutions make employees active participants in modifying their schedules to respond to these intraday changes and to address the variable schedule needs of the gig economy and employees' demand for work/life balance. AI and machine learning are expected to play an even greater role in the future by improving the accuracy of forecasts and schedules, as well as enhancing self-learning and adaptive real-time scheduling, performing long-term forecasting and strategic planning and simulation of routing rules and agent skills.
Insightful and in-depth analysis of this transforming sector
The 2020 - 2021 Workforce Management Product and Market Report, the 13th annual edition, provides an in-depth analysis of the contact center workforce management (WFM) sector, the competitive landscape, vendors, product suites, technology, and innovation. It explores the impact on the WFM market of trends such as the digital transformation, the gig economy, AI enablement, automation, and the hybrid workforce. The Report features the 4 leading WFM vendors - Aspect, Calabrio, NICE and Verint - and 5 WFM suites. (Calabrio has two WFM solutions included in this analysis: Calabrio WFM, their legacy product, and Calabrio Teleopti WFM, based on their acquisition of Teleopti AB in June 2019.) QStory Ltd. is covered at a higher level.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Report Participation Criteria
4. Workforce Management Market Segments
5. Enterprise Workforce Management Suite Components
5.1 WFM Vendor Suite Overview
5.2 SMB/Packaged WFM Solutions
6. Workforce Management Trends
7. Workforce Management Challenges
8. WFM Market Innovation
8.1 New Features
8.2 Emerging Capabilities
9. Contact Centers 2020 and Beyond
10. Future WFM Outlook
11. AI in the World of WFM
11.1 Intelligent Forecasting and Scheduling
11.2 Going with the Flow: Real-Time Intraday and Adherence Management
11.3 Agent Self-Service and Mobility
11.4 Workflow and Automation
11.5 Planned and Ready
11.6 Nice-to-Haves 101
11.6.1 Gamification
11.6.2 Contact Center Performance Management
11.6.3 Desktop Analytics
11.7 Back-Office/Branch WFM
12. Workforce Management Market Activity Analysis
12.1 Validating Market Numbers
12.2 WFM Market Share Analysis 124
13. WFM Adoption Rate
14. WFM Market Projections
15. WFM Competitive Landscape
16. WFM Implementation Analysis
16.1 High-Level Functional Analysis
16.2 Security
16.3 Dashboards, Reports, and Analytics
17. WFM Benefits and Return on Investment
18. Pricing
18.1 Premise-Based Pricing for a 250-Seat WFM Solution
18.2 Pricing for a 250-Seat Cloud-Based WFM Solution
19. WFM Vendor Satisfaction Analysis
20. Company Reports
20.1 Aspect Software, Inc.
20.2 Calabrio, Inc.
20.3 NICE
20.4 QStory Ltd.
20.5 Verint Systems
