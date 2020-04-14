Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 - 2021 Workforce Management Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Today's WFM solutions are evolving to keep pace with the changing business world. Workforce priorities have shifted, as have other management trends, including the introduction of innovative smart technology, expanding global business and broader market opportunities.



Next-gen WFM solutions take staffing and service optimization to the next level



The best of today's solutions make sure the right number of resources with the right skills and personality are available to deliver optimal service. This is a necessity for companies that want to deliver an outstanding and optimized customer experience in each customer's channel of choice. Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technology have augmented the role and importance of intraday management. Flexible planning approaches, like real-time adaptive scheduling, dynamically respond in real-time to unexpected changes in demand and resources during the workday. New-gen WFM solutions make employees active participants in modifying their schedules to respond to these intraday changes and to address the variable schedule needs of the gig economy and employees' demand for work/life balance. AI and machine learning are expected to play an even greater role in the future by improving the accuracy of forecasts and schedules, as well as enhancing self-learning and adaptive real-time scheduling, performing long-term forecasting and strategic planning and simulation of routing rules and agent skills.



Insightful and in-depth analysis of this transforming sector

The 2020 - 2021 Workforce Management Product and Market Report, the 13th annual edition, provides an in-depth analysis of the contact center workforce management (WFM) sector, the competitive landscape, vendors, product suites, technology, and innovation. It explores the impact on the WFM market of trends such as the digital transformation, the gig economy, AI enablement, automation, and the hybrid workforce. The Report features the 4 leading WFM vendors - Aspect, Calabrio, NICE and Verint - and 5 WFM suites. (Calabrio has two WFM solutions included in this analysis: Calabrio WFM, their legacy product, and Calabrio Teleopti WFM, based on their acquisition of Teleopti AB in June 2019.) QStory Ltd. is covered at a higher level.



The Report Includes:

WFM market segments and vendor-supported activities

Overview of the functional components that comprise a WFM solution, including core and optional modules offered in the 5 featured WFM suites, and small and mid-size business (SMB)/package solutions

The market, business and technology trends and challenges driving enterprise investments and influencing product development

WFM market innovation, including a review of recently introduced features and functionality and what is planned for the next 12 - 18 months

An insightful discussion of contact centers of the future and how changes in people, processes, and technology are significantly impacting WFM

The publisher's predictions for the future of WFM

Examination of the AI-enabled and automation capabilities in the 5 featured WFM solutions, including a comparative analysis of 15 key functional capabilities

Vendor back-office and branch capabilities supported by the 5 featured WFM suites

WFM market activity analysis, adoption rates, and 5-year market growth projections

Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, and training and professional services

WFM benefits and return on investment (ROI) analysis

Vendor pricing for 250-seat on-premise and cloud-based WFM implementations for core forecasting and scheduling, plus incremental costs for optional modules, including intraday management, real-time adherence, agent self-service, vacation/time-off management, eLearning/meeting management, long-term planning, gamification, mobility, back-office WFM and branch WFM

Comprehensive customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank ratings across 15 product capabilities and 11 vendor categories

Detailed company reports for the 4 leading and contending WFM vendors, analyzing their products, functionality, and future product development plans

Comprehensive WFM Vendor Directory



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria



4. Workforce Management Market Segments



5. Enterprise Workforce Management Suite Components

5.1 WFM Vendor Suite Overview

5.2 SMB/Packaged WFM Solutions



6. Workforce Management Trends



7. Workforce Management Challenges



8. WFM Market Innovation

8.1 New Features

8.2 Emerging Capabilities



9. Contact Centers 2020 and Beyond



10. Future WFM Outlook



11. AI in the World of WFM

11.1 Intelligent Forecasting and Scheduling

11.2 Going with the Flow: Real-Time Intraday and Adherence Management

11.3 Agent Self-Service and Mobility

11.4 Workflow and Automation

11.5 Planned and Ready

11.6 Nice-to-Haves 101

11.6.1 Gamification

11.6.2 Contact Center Performance Management

11.6.3 Desktop Analytics

11.7 Back-Office/Branch WFM



12. Workforce Management Market Activity Analysis

12.1 Validating Market Numbers

12.2 WFM Market Share Analysis 124



13. WFM Adoption Rate



14. WFM Market Projections



15. WFM Competitive Landscape



16. WFM Implementation Analysis

16.1 High-Level Functional Analysis

16.2 Security

16.3 Dashboards, Reports, and Analytics



17. WFM Benefits and Return on Investment



18. Pricing

18.1 Premise-Based Pricing for a 250-Seat WFM Solution

18.2 Pricing for a 250-Seat Cloud-Based WFM Solution



19. WFM Vendor Satisfaction Analysis



20. Company Reports

20.1 Aspect Software, Inc.

20.2 Calabrio, Inc.

20.3 NICE

20.4 QStory Ltd.

20.5 Verint Systems



