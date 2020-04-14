Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish Meal Market and Volume, Global Forecast by Species, End-User: Chicken, Pig, Aquaculture, Production, Export, Import, Value Chain Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report titledprovides a complete analysis of global fish meal market. Fishmeal is one of the fastest-growing segments of the seafood industry, as well as the fishery industry across the globe. According to the publisher, the Global Fishmeal Market is expected to reach US$ 10.65 Billion by the end of the year 2026.



The main factors contributing to the growth of the global fishmeal market are increasing demand for naturally derived protein additives in animal feed, expansion of the feed industry, extensive development of salmon aquaculture, and increased consumption of fish as a significant food in various regions of the world.



Besides, the significant growth of the aquaculture industry during the forecast period is also propelling the fishmeal industry. Around the world, the number of aquacultures is increasing, and hence the demand for fishmeal is growing. Peru, China, Thailand, Vietnam, the United States, Chile, Japan, Denmark, India, Norway, Ecuador, Morocco, Russia, Iceland, and Malaysia are the major countries that have stimulated the demand for fish meals.



Salmon & trout farmers have expanded their production of salmon to meet the growing demand of customers worldwide as it is a commonly used source of fishmeal. Also, the fish and seafood industry were at a dynamic stage of evolution, where large market players and government fisheries join hands with small-scale inter- and intra-regional fishing farms, resulting in a quality demand loop on the aquatic feed additive market. Furthermore, rising demand for different health supplements for both infants and adult consumers will catalyze demand for human-made edible fishmeal development and incorporate omega-3 supplements.



Globally Peru is the Biggest Producer of Fish Meal



The publisher has studied several major fishmeals producing country market and volume in this report. Countries studied in the report are Peru, Thailand, China, Denmark, Vietnam, Chile, the United States, Japan, Norway, India, Russia, Ecuador, Morocco, Malaysia, Iceland, and others. Peru is one of the largest fishmeal market and volume producing country.



Segment Analysis, Aquaculture is the Largest End-User



According to the Analysis, we have segmented the market and volume on the basis source of fishmeal. We have exposed the market and volume of every species from which fish meal is manufactured. These segments are Blue whiting, Anchovy, Norway Pout, Sardines, Menhaden, Capelin, Send eel, Sprat, and Others.



Also, based on end-users, we have classified the demand and volume of; Aquaculture, Chicken Feed, Pig Feed, and Others. Cyprinids market and volume, eels market & volume, crustaceans market & volume, marine fish market & volume, salmon market & volume, tilapias market & volume, and other aquaculture species further divided into seven parts.



Regional Insights, Vietnam is the Second Largest Producer of Fish Meal



In this report, we have presented a comprehensive study of regional fish meal data. The covered countries are China, Peru, Thailand, Vietnam, the USA, Chile, Japan, Denmark, India, Norway, Ecuador, Morocco, Russia, Iceland, Malaysia, and others. Peru dominates the market by storing significant amounts of fish meal.



Top Importing Countries, China is one of the Largest Importer of Fish Meal



We have covered the top 5 largest importing countries of fish meal in this report. The size of the market is presented in the form of the volume size and its related sector. Moreover, it also covers the complete outlook of each importing country by describing the significant factors and growth potential as well as fish meal demand.



Top Exporting Countries, Denmark is one of the Largest Exporter of Fish Meal



In this report, we have explained the framework of top exporter countries such as Peru, Denmark, Chile, the United States, Morocco, Iceland, and Others. Denmark is one of the largest top fishmeal exporter countries during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Significant growth of aquaculture Industry

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Raw Material Demand-Supply gap and cost fluctuations



5. Market & Volume Analysis - Global Fish Meal

5.1 Market

5.2 Volume



6. Market Share Analysis - Global Fish Meal

6.1 Export by Country

6.2 Import by Country

6.3 Production by Country



7. Volume Share Analysis - Global Fish Meal

7.1 Species

7.2 End-User

7.3 Export by Country

7.4 Import by Country



8. Species Market & Volume Analysis

8.1 Anchovy

8.1.1 Market

8.1.2 Volume

8.2 Blue whiting

8.2.1 Market

8.2.2 Volume

8.3 Sardines

8.3.1 Market

8.3.2 Volume

8.4 Capelin

8.4.1 Market

8.4.2 Volume

8.5 Menhaden

8.5.1 Market

8.5.2 Volume

8.6 Norway Pout

8.6.1 Market

8.6.2 Volume

8.7 Send eel

8.7.1 Market

8.7.2 Volume

8.8 Sprat

8.8.1 Market

8.8.2 Volume

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Market

8.9.2 Volume



9. End-User Market & Volume Analysis

9.1 Aquaculture

9.1.1 Market

9.1.2 Volume

9.2 Chicken

9.2.1 Market

9.2.2 Volume

9.3 Pig

9.3.1 Market

9.3.2 Volume

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market

9.4.2 Volume



10. Aquaculture Market & Volume Analysis

10.1 Cyprinids

10.1.1 Market

10.1.2 Volume

10.2 Eels

10.2.1 Market

10.2.2 Volume

10.3 Crustaceans

10.3.1 Market

10.3.2 Volume

10.4 Marine fish

10.4.1 Market

10.4.2 Volume

10.5 Salmonids

10.5.1 Market

10.5.2 Volume

10.6 Tilapias

10.6.1 Market

10.6.2 Volume

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Market

10.7.2 Volume



11. Producing Country Market & Volume Analysis

11.1 Peru

11.1.1 Market

11.1.2 Volume

11.2 China

11.2.1 Market

11.2.2 Volume

11.3 Thailand

11.3.1 Market

11.3.2 Volume

11.4 Vietnam

11.4.1 Market

11.4.2 Volume

11.5 United States

11.5.1 Market

11.5.2 Volume

11.6 Chile

11.6.1 Market

11.6.2 Volume

11.7 Japan

11.7.1 Market

11.7.2 Volume

11.8 Denmark

11.8.1 Market

11.8.2 Volume

11.9 India

11.9.1 Market

11.9.2 Volume

11.10 Norway

11.10.1 Market

11.10.2 Volume

11.11 Ecuador

11.11.1 Market

11.11.2 Volume

11.12 Morocco

11.12.1 Market

11.12.2 Volume

11.13 Russia

11.13.1 Market

11.13.2 Volume

11.14 Iceland

11.14.1 Market

11.14.2 Volume

11.15 Malaysia

11.15.1 Market

11.15.2 Volume

11.16 Others

11.16.1 Market

11.16.2 Volume



12. Top Importing Country Market & Volume Analysis

12.1 China

12.1.1 Market

12.1.2 Volume

12.2 Norway

12.2.1 Market

12.2.2 Volume

12.3 Japan

12.3.1 Market

12.3.2 Volume

12.4 Taiwan

12.4.1 Market

12.4.2 Volume

12.5 Turkey

12.5.1 Market

12.5.2 Volume

12.6 Others

12.6.1 Market

12.6.2 Volume



13. Top Exporting Country Market & Volume Analysis

13.1 Peru

13.1.1 Market

13.1.2 Volume

13.2 Denmark

13.2.1 Market

13.2.2 Volume

13.3 Chile

13.3.1 Market

13.3.2 Volume

13.4 United States

13.4.1 Market

13.4.2 Volume

13.5 Morocco

13.5.1 Market

13.5.2 Volume

13.6 Iceland

13.6.1 Market

13.6.2 Volume

13.7 Others

13.7.1 Market

13.7.2 Volume



14. Value Chain Analysis - Fish Meal



15. Production Process - Fish Meal



