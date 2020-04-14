Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Automotive Safety Airbag Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States automotive safety airbag market is estimated to reach US$2.079 billion by 2024 from US$1.670 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 3.72%.



The growth of the market for safety airbags in the United States is supported by the booming automotive sector coupled with the presence of major automakers. In addition, the government regulations for the mandatory requirements of airbags in all cars and light commercial vehicles is also anticipated to drive the demand. Furthermore, rising investments by automobile manufacturers in terms of expanding their production capacity is fuelling the growth of the automotive sector which, in turn, is driving the demand for safety airbags in the country.



In addition, as per the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the federal government has required auto manufacturers to install driver and passenger airbags for frontal protection in all cars since the 1999 model year. Furthermore, the rising number of road accidents is also expected to boost the adoption of airbags aftermarket in the country owing to the rising awareness for personal safety. However, the declining production and the sales of vehicles in the country on account of the mature automotive industry may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.



United States Automotive Safety Airbag Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024 is an exhaustive study that aims to present the key market trends through various chapters focusing on different aspects of the market. The study provides a detailed market overview through the market dynamics sections which detail key market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the current market. The report also analyses the market through comprehensive market segmentation by product type, vehicle type, and end-user.



United States automotive safety airbag market has been segmented based on product type, vehicle type, and end-user. By product type, the market is segmented as the front airbag, side airbag, and others. By vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. By end-user, the market is segmented into OEMs and aftermarket.



Major players in the United States automotive safety airbag market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance for the past three years, key products and services being offered along with the recent developments of these important players in the United States automotive safety airbag market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Country Outlook

4.1. Country Profile

4.2. Economic Scenario

4.3. Political Scenario

4.4. Demographic Trend



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Restraints

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

5.4. Regulatory Environment

5.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis



6. United States Automotive Safety Airbag Market Analysis, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Front Airbag

6.3. Side Airbag

6.4. Others



7. United States Automotive Safety Airbag Market Analysis, by Vehicle Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Passenger Vehicle

7.3. Light Commercial Vehicle

7.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicle



8. United States Automotive Safety Airbag Market Analysis, by End-User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. OEMs

8.3. Aftermarket



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Continental AG

10.2. Robert Bosch GmbH

10.3. Autoliv Inc.

10.4. DENSO Corporation

10.5. ZF Friedrichshafen AG



11. Appendix



