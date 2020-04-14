Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Electro-Hydraulic Steering Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive electro-hydraulic steering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.81% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$8.372 billion in 2024 from US$7.519 in 2018. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for better and more convenient steering systems which make the driving experience safer and efficient.



Power Steering systems are systems which provide assistance in steering to the driver making it easier Electro-hydraulic power steering system which is abbreviated as EHPS and also known as a hybrid system because they use the same mechanism as the hydraulic power steering system but instead of the power coming from a pump which is driven by the engine, the pump is driven by the electric motor whose speed varies the amount of hydraulic pressure and is controlled by the ECU. The system uses valves to control the flow to the cylinder.



The force the driver applies to the steering column is equal to the amount of force exerted by the fluid through the valves on the steered wheels. To measure the torque applied to the wheels a torque sensor is used which is fixed on the steering column. When the steering wheel starts to rotate, in turn, the steering column also rotates thus rotating the torsion bar which then twists according to the torque provided to it, this torque sensor sends the information to the ECU which then according to the steering angles, vehicle speed and steering force controls and operates the electric motor, which provides the hydraulic power thus assisting in steering.



At low speeds, the power supplied by the hydraulic pump is increased to assist in turning and steering operations whereas at high speeds it is reduced as much assistance is not required. There are key players who are involved in making investments and improvements in the electro-hydraulic steering to make them more efficient. For example, Bosch has launched ServoTwin electro-hydraulic power steering for heavy commercial vehicles which would make the steering easier efficient and exertion free, also instead of the hydraulic pump being powered by the engine, it would be powered by an electric motor.



Due to exertion while driving, the need for more advanced and safer driving and steering systems is increasing, as technological advancements are happening the industry is moving towards making driving less tedious, these factors are driving the market for electro-hydraulic steering.



By Vehicle Type



On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive electro-hydraulic steering market is segmented as passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and others. Passenger vehicles hold a significant share in the market owing to the fact that their production and demand is more than other vehicles.



By Sales Channel



On the basis of the sales channel, global automotive electro-hydraulic steering market can be segmented as OEMs and aftermarket. OEMs hold a notable amount of share in the market due to many cars that are produced these days come with an electro-hydraulic power steering.



By Geography



By geography, the global automotive electro-hydraulic steering market is segmented as North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a good amount of share in the market. Regions like China and India are good producers of automobiles and as the demand for more automobiles is rising, the demand for electro-hydraulic power steering is also increasing due to the need for better steering systems.



Competitive Landscape



The global automotive electro-hydraulic steering market is competitive owing to the presence of well-diversified international, regional and local players. The competitive landscape details strategies, products, and investments being done by key players in different technologies and companies to boost their market presence.



