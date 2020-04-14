Marel hf. will publish its Q1 2020 interim condensed consolidated financial statements after market closing on 20 April 2020.



Earnings conference call and webcast

On Tuesday 21 April 2020, at 8:30 am GMT (10:30 am CET), Marel will host a virtual investor meeting where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the first quarter.

The meeting will be webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording will be available after the meeting on marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can join the conference call at:

IS: +354 800 7520

NL: +31 20 721 9496

UK: +44 33 3300 9268

US: +1 833 823 0586

Financial calendar

Q2 2020 – 22 July 2020

Q3 2020 – 20 October 2020

Q4 2020 – 3 February 2021

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

