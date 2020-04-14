Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IV Bags Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IV bags market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% to reach a market size of US$ 2,462.758 million in 2024 from US$ 1,798.424 million in 2018.



IV Bags are used for delivering of fluid substances directly into the veins. The growing number of chronic diseases along with rising usage of IV Bags for delivering of the medication directly to the veins are driving the market for IV bags. Further, the rising number of healthcare centres in urban areas of many countries is expected to boost he IV Bag market during the forecast period. Moreover, the governmental influence to increase the number of blood banks along with rising need for blood storage is anticipated to be a key factor propelling the demand for IV bags in the coming years.



Additionally, growing geriatric population is predicted to fuel the market. The market for IV Bags has been segmented by material type, capacity, chamber type, end user and geography. In the chamber type segment, the multi chamber IV bags is projected to grow at a significant rate owing to the easy delivering of two or more fluids at the same time. In the end user segment, hospitals are anticipated to hold a major share owing to the wide usage of IV Bags in hospitals. Geographically, North America is projected to be a significant shareholder owing to high presence of healthcare institutions in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial rate on account of the increasing construction of healthcare institutions.



Drivers



Growing need for blood storage

Rising number of chronic diseases



Restraints



Environment concerns due to difficult recycling



The major players profiled in the IV Bags market include Sippex, Kraton Corporation, Renolit Solmed, Alfa Laboratories, Polycine Gmbh, Haemotronic S.P.A., Baxter International Inc., Hospira Inc., Technoflex S.A., The Metrix Company, Medicopack A/S, Wipak Group, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and Qosina Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. IV BAGS MARKET BY MATERIAL

5.1. PVC

5.2. PP

5.3. PE



6. IV BAGS MARKET BY CAPACITY

6.1. Less Than 100 ml

6.2. 100-250 ml

6.3. 250-500 ml

6.4. 500-1000 ml

6.5. Above 1000 ml



7. IV BAGS MARKET BY CHAMBER TYPE

7.1. Single Chamber

7.2. Multi Chamber



8. IV BAGS MARKET BY END USER

8.1. Blood Banks

8.2. Hospitals

8.3. Ambulatory Services



9. IV BAGS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. North America

9.1.1. USA

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Mexico

9.2. South America

9.2.1. Brazil

9.2.2. Argentina

9.2.3. Others

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. United Kingdom

9.3.4. Spain

9.3.5. Others

9.4. Middle East and Africa

9.4.1. Saudi Arabia

9.4.2. Israel

9.4.3. Others

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.5.1. China

9.5.2. Japan

9.5.3. South Korea

9.5.4. India

9.5.5. Others



10. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

10.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

10.2. Recent Investments and Deals

10.3. Strategies of Key Players



11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Sippex

11.2. Kraton Corporation

11.3. Renolit Solmed

11.4. Alfa Laboratories

11.5. Polycine Gmbh

11.6. Haemotronic S.P.A.

11.7. Hospira Inc.

11.8. Technoflex S.A.

11.9. The Metrix Company

11.10. Medicopack A/S

11.11. Wipak Group

11.12. Qosina Corporation



