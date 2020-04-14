Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Nose - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electronic Nose market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 11.4%. Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.9 Million by the year 2025, Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$880.8 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$934.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors will reach a market size of US$1.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Alpha MOS France
  • Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc.
  • Odotech Canada
  • The Enose Company

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Electronic Nose Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • INTRODUCTION
  • PRODUCT OVERVIEW
  • Product Definition
  • Applications of e-Nose
  • PRODUCT INNOVATIONS
  • Research Underway on Development of Chemical Nose to Detect Industrial Pollutants
  • Integration of E-Nose in Phones
  • Development of E-Nose that Can Measure Small Pressure and Temperature Changes

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Research Focused on Application of E-Nose Technology in Detection of Human Diseases
  • Electronic Nose Emerge as a Practical Way for Rescue Operations in Hard-to-Reach Disaster Zones
  • Rise in Application of E-Nose in Food Industry for Quality Control

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

