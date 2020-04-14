Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Nose - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electronic Nose market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 11.4%. Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.9 Million by the year 2025, Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$880.8 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$934.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors will reach a market size of US$1.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alpha MOS France

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc.

Odotech Canada

The Enose Company



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Electronic Nose Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

INTRODUCTION

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Product Definition

Applications of e-Nose

PRODUCT INNOVATIONS

Research Underway on Development of Chemical Nose to Detect Industrial Pollutants

Integration of E-Nose in Phones

Development of E-Nose that Can Measure Small Pressure and Temperature Changes

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Research Focused on Application of E-Nose Technology in Detection of Human Diseases

Electronic Nose Emerge as a Practical Way for Rescue Operations in Hard-to-Reach Disaster Zones

Rise in Application of E-Nose in Food Industry for Quality Control

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93xmsu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900