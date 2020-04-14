Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Pipe Market by Application(Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Mining & Dredging, and Utilities & renewables), Product Type(TCP and RTP), Polymer Type(PE, PP, PVDF, PVC, and Others), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global thermoplastic pipe market size is estimated to be USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and projected to grow by 2025. The market growth for thermoplastic pipe can be attributed to the increasing usage of engineering thermoplastic material in manufacturing pipes and the application of thermoplastic composites in offshore production activities.
Furthermore, the growing oil & gas and water & wastewater segment in countries such as the US & Canada, China, Germany, and Russi and the government initiative for wastewater treatment might increase the global thermoplastic pipe demand.
The oil & gas segment is the largest and the fastest growing thermoplastic pipe market during the forecast period
The oil & gas segment is anticipated to constitute the majority of the thermoplastic pipe market share. Oil & gas segment uses thermoplastic pipes for various applications. There is a growing adoption of the thermoplastic composite pipe due its numerous cost-saving advantages over conventional pipe. Despite the higher cost of material of a PVDF and PE pipes, a 30% saving on installation cost can be easily achieved. These advantages and benefits of using thermoplastic pipe is expected to drive its demand in the oil & gas industry globally.
The reinforced thermoplastic pipe (RTP) segment is projected to dominate the thermoplastic pipe market during the forecast period
The reinforced thermoplastic pipe (RTP) is predicted to dominate the thermoplastic pipe market. RTP is mainly used in onshore applications sometimes offshore in very shallow water of about 30 meters depth. RTP is Majorly used in water & wastewater, mining, utilities & renewables applications. With the growing mining sector in China, Brazil, and Australia, and the stringent water & wastewater treatment regulations in the countries like Germany, UK, Canada, Mexico, and others. The demand for reinforced thermoplastic pipe is gaining momentum.
South America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025
South America is growing with the highest CAGR for thermoplastic pipe market during the forecast period, followed by North America & Asia Pacific. Continuously increasing investments by foreign countries in the Venezuela, and Brazilian oil & gas industry is likely to drive the demand for thermoplastic pipe in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1. Introduction
5 Market Overview
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Introduction
5.1.2. Drivers
5.1.3. Restraints
5.1.4. Opportunities
5.1.5. Challenges
6 Thermoplastic Pipe Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Oil & Gas
6.3. Water & Waste Water
6.4. Utilities & Renewables
6.5. Mining & Dredging
7 Thermoplastic Pipe Market, by Polymer Type
(Length (In Thousand-Meter)- 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-F)
(Usd Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-F)
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
7.3. Polyethylene (PE)
7.4. Polypropylene (PP)
7.5. Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PCDF)
7.6. Others (Polyamide (PA) and Polyether Ether Ketone (Peek), Forced Reinforced Plastics (FRP), and Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
8 Thermoplastic Pipe Market, by Product Type
(Length (In Thousand-Meter)- 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-F)
(Usd Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-F)
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP)
8.3. Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP)
9 Thermoplastic Pipe Market, by Region
(Length (In Thousand-Meter)- 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-F)
(Usd Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-F)
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America
9.2.1. By Application
9.2.2. By Polymer Type
9.2.3. By Product Type
9.2.4. By Country
9.2.4.1. US
9.2.4.1.1. By Application
9.2.4.1.2. By Product Type
9.2.4.2. Canada
9.2.4.3. Mexico
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.3.1. By Application
9.3.2. By Polymer Type
9.3.3. By Product Type
9.3.4. By Country
9.3.4.1. India
9.3.4.1.1. By Application
9.3.4.1.2. By Product Type
9.3.4.2. Australia
9.3.4.3. Japan
9.3.4.4. Malaysia
9.3.4.5. China
9.3.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.4. Europe
9.4.1. By Application
9.4.2. By Polymer Type
9.4.3. By Product Type
9.4.4. By Country
9.4.4.1. Germany
9.4.4.1.1. By Application
9.4.4.1.2. By Product Type
9.4.4.2. Italy
9.4.4.3. France
9.4.4.4. Russia
9.4.4.5. UK
9.4.4.6. Rest of Europe
9.5. Middle East & Africa
9.5.1. By Application
9.5.2. By Polymer Type
9.5.3. By Product Type
9.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia
9.5.3.1.1. By Application
9.5.3.1.2. By Product Type
9.5.3.2. Turkey
9.5.3.3. Qatar
9.5.3.4. South Africa
9.5.3.5. Egypt
9.5.3.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa
9.6. South America
9.6.1. By Application
9.6.2. By Polymer Type
9.6.3. By Product Type
9.6.3.1. Brazil
9.6.3.1.1. By Application
9.6.3.1.2. By Product Type
9.6.3.2. Rest of South America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Share Analysis
10.3. Competitive Scenario
10.4. Competitive Leadership Mapping
11 Company Profiles
11.1. Airborne Oil & Gas
11.1.1. Business Overview
11.1.2. Products Offered
11.1.3. Recent Developments
11.1.4. Publisher's View
11.2. Magma Global
11.3. Chevron Philips Chemical Company
11.4. National Oilwell Varco
11.5. Technipfmc
11.6. Georg Fischer Piping Systems
11.7. Uponor Corporation
11.8. Baker Hughes Company
11.9. Prysmian
11.10. Shawcor
11.11. Advanced Drainage Systems
11.12. Pipelife International
11.13. Ipex
11.14. Saudi Arabian Amiantit
11.15. Pes.Tec
11.16. Topolo
11.17. Simtech
11.18. Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe
11.19. Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies
11.20. Aetna Plastics
12 Appendix
