TORONTO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) hereby announces that the Canadian Malartic mine will resume operations starting on April 15, 2020, following the Government of Quebec’s decision to authorize the resumption of mining activities.



Canadian Malartic, a 50-50 joint venture between Yamana and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., entered care and maintenance on March 24, 2020, in response to government restrictions related to COVID-19 that required mining companies to minimize operational activities. During this period, Canadian Malartic developed a robust plan of hygiene and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees, families, and communities.

The Quebec Government’s decision to allow for resumption of mining operations was based on the industry’s implementation of best practices in public health, including strict social distancing protocols that fully comply with the Quebec Department of Public Health and the province’s Committee on Standards, Equity, and Occupational Safety (CNESST). The government’s decision also recognized the importance of mining in the supply of metals contained in many products essential to daily life, including medical devices used in the fight against COVID-19.

The resumption of mining activity will occur over a period of several weeks with full attention to the health and safety of returning employees, contractors, and suppliers. These precautionary measures comply with the recommendations of the Department of Public Health and CNESST and include enhanced screening of all individuals entering the mine, including temperature checks; mandatory social distancing; enhanced sanitization and disinfecting; and preparedness planning in the event of a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.

There are currently no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any of Yamana’s operations.

Yamana is scheduled to report its first quarter results on April 30, 2020.

