CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today reported that operators with the Automated Flight Information Reporting System (AFIRS™) installed for real-time data services on their aircraft have logged, in the aggregate, over four million flight hours on the UpTime™ services platform. The first million hours accumulated over seven years, the second million were achieved in three and a half years, the third million in just over two years, and the fourth million was achieved in less than 12 months, during March of this year.



The AFIRS product installs into the electronics bay of commercial aircraft. It connects to a variety of aircraft communication and information systems, collects the data necessary provide real-time information about the operational and maintenance status of the aircraft and reports to the UpTime services platform using its integral Iridium modems over the worldwide Iridium low earth network of satellites.

The UpTime platform, originally a fixed server, is now implemented in the Amazon Web Services cloud and uses the real-time reports from AFIRS to create Software as a Service products that airlines use to reduce their costs, streamline their operations and proactively enhance the safety of their operations.

FLYHT improves aviation safety, efficiency and profitability by providing airlines, leasing companies, owners, operators and original equipment manufacturers with real-time insights into how their aircraft are performing. The company’s products include AFIRS™ (Automated Flight Information Reporting System), a satellite communications (Satcom) aircraft interface device (AID) which enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming, as well as TAMDAR™ (Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

