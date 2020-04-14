Foresight VCT plc

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The board of Foresight VCT plc (Company) is pleased to announce that 1,613,805 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (Ordinary Shares) were allotted on 14 April 2020 pursuant to the offer for subscription (Offer) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 28 January 2020 (Prospectus). The Ordinary Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 66.5 pence per share ranging from 66.5p to 71.5p.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,613,805 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities.

In total the Company has allotted 34,331,524 Ordinary Shares under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 207,024,265 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Board of the Company further announces that, subject to the admission to trading of the Ordinary Shares allotted today, the Offer is now closed. All valid applications received before the 7 April 2020 deadline were processed and included in the above allotment.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181