The global mass notification systems market is currently witnessing strong growth. The mass notification system (MNS) is a solution for public and private organizations to broadcast one-way communications to the masses. The system includes a database of names, email addresses, phone numbers and delivery details through which the messages and notifications are conveyed. It is used for both emergency and non-emergency situations and offers services, such as extensive threat response, staff protection and regulatory compliance. MNS is commonly used by various commercial spaces and industrial setups, including shopping malls, restaurants, movie theatres, offices and service stations.
The growing adoption of Internet Protocol (IP) based notification devices is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. IP-connected computers, smartphones and telephones are increasingly being integrated with on-premise MNS solutions, such as fire alarms and security sensors, thus driving the product demand. Furthermore, the rising need for advanced security systems to ensure public safety and security is also catalyzing the market growth.
The thriving education sector is further creating a positive impact on the market. The MNS is used to streamline institutional operations and communicate with students and teachers through announcements. Moreover, the frequent occurrence of industrial hazards across both the developed and emerging nations is also enhancing the adoption of MNS to prevent loss to valuable resources and human lives. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, technological advancements and product innovations, are projected to create a positive impact on the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 13 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12% during 2020-2025.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alertus, Airbus DS Communications, Blackboard, Desktop Alert, Eaton Corporation, Everbridge, Honeywell, IBM Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Omnilert LLC, OnSolve LLC, Rave Mobile Safety, Siemens, Singlewire Software, xMatters, etc.
