Motion Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.1%. Infrared, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Infrared will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$218.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$266.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Infrared will reach a market size of US$385.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$980.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Bosch Sensortec GmbH
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • InvenSense, Inc.
  • Kionix, Inc.
  • MEMSIC, Inc.
  • Microchip Technology, Inc.
  • Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

