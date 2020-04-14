CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites ®, the leader in predictive supply chain visibility, today announced the publication of its Premier Carrier List for the first quarter of 2020. The list showcases 234 brokers, carriers and 3PLs that achieved the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence, as demonstrated by their ability to provide high-quality, consistent, accurate data on the vast majority of their loads – even as the COVID-19 pandemic puts enormous stress on the supply chain as a whole, and carriers in particular.



Carriers and truckers have been working tirelessly to help meet the surging demand for essential goods. Truckers are waiting for hours to deliver or pick up goods at overloaded facilities. The carriers on FourKites Premier Carrier List are providing their shipper customers and the broader supply chain ecosystem with data that is indispensable – in normal times, but especially now – to streamlining operations, increasing the speed of shipping dock turn times, reducing inventory levels and better managing labor costs. Now in its fifth edition, the full Premier Carrier List is available only to FourKites customers, but a public-facing version can be found here .

The companies featured on this list are the most highly valued and sought after by the 380-plus Global Fortune 1000 shippers that make up the FourKites ecosystem and spend more than $36 billion annually on freight. For these shippers, accurate and real-time visibility data is critical to meeting unprecedented demand, driving a consistent customer service experience and reducing order lead times. Trailblazing carriers who have qualified for the list since its inception include Big G Express , Hirschbach Motor Lines , Mesilla Valley Transportation , KLLM Transportation Services and Stevens Transport .

“Our inclusion on the Premier Carrier List is a great source of pride for our team,” said Bill Putman, Vice President of Sales for Big G Express. “Our FourKites compliance continues to be a conversation point with many of our customers using the platform. Data aggregation continues to be a strategic conversation between carriers and shippers. We have been on the list since the beginning, and I believe it has opened some conversations with shippers. It shows we have one more value-add they desire.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it painfully clear that real-time data on shipments in transit is mission-critical,” said Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites’ founder and CEO. “The carriers on this list are performing at the highest level and demonstrating on a daily basis the value of real-time logistics data to everyone in the supply chain – from the manufacturers and shippers of goods to the carriers, truckers and ultimately, consumers.”

“Over the past year, we've seen our Premier Carrier List double in size,” added Kevin Taylor, Vice President of Carrier Operations at FourKites. “This tremendous growth is a testament to the many carriers who understand and have invested in real-time visibility due to the tremendous value unlocks across the end-to-end supply chain.”

On May 13, FourKites will be holding a free virtual summit focused on carrier and broker operations. The event will feature supply chain leaders from leading carriers, brokers and shippers – among them Tucker Company Worldwide , USA Truck and Smithfield – as they discuss ways to leverage technology for operational efficiency and competitive differentiation. Register for the event here .

For more information on FourKites’ carrier initiatives, visit https://www.fourkites.com/carriers/ .

