GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was approximately $617,000 down from $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, excluding revenues from the Curetis businesses, which was acquired upon closing of the business combination on April 1, 2020. Cash as of March 31, 2020 was approximately $11.5 million, up significantly from the $2.7 million as of December 31, 2019.
The company also announced accomplishment of the following key milestones, including key business milestones achieved by Curetis and Ares Genetics in the first quarter of 2020:
OpGen revenue during the first quarter of 2020 can be attributed to Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse® revenue, which was approximately $254,000, while revenues from the company’s rapid FISH products decreased to $363,000. The company expects to provide full first quarter 2020 financial results during its first quarter 2020 earnings call in early May of this year.
Oliver Schacht, President and CEO of OpGen commented, “In light of the unprecedented crisis situation with COVID-19, we were pleased with the robust first quarter 2020 initial results. We have been humbled and extremely encouraged by the dedication and hard work put in place by all our employees globally during these extraordinary times. Going forward and once this crisis is behind us, we anticipate dynamic growth in our business trajectory following the expected near-term FDA clearance decision of our Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel. We also expect the CoV-2 test kit sales in Europe to continue contributing to our top-line revenue in Q2 of 2020.”
Schacht continued, “Now operating as one combined company, OpGen with its group companies Curetis and Ares Genetics boast strong proprietary assets for developing and commercializing innovative, data-driven solutions in infectious disease diagnostics, and we look forward to the continued integration of our businesses over the coming weeks and months.”
The preliminary financial results are estimates prior to the completion of OpGen’s financial closing procedures and review procedures by its external auditors and therefore may be subject to adjustment when the actual results are available.
About OpGen, Inc.
OpGen, Inc. (Gaithersburg, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse®, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.
For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements regarding the pursuit of FDA clearance for the Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel for use with bacterial isolates, the integration of OpGen with its acquired subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, and activities related to the company’s products and services. These statements and other statements regarding OpGen’s future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals and other healthcare providers, the realization of expected benefits of our business combination transaction with Curetis GmbH, the success of our commercialization efforts, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, and other economic and competitive factors. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with OpGen's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
