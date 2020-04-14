Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Image Analysis Software Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical image analysis software market is estimated to be valued at US$2.609 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% to reach the market size of US$4.190 billion by 2024.



Medical image analysis refers to the analysis of various health related disorders with the aid of digital image processing technique and various imaging modalities. Medical imaging software is important aspect of any medical imaging modality as it supports the picturing of the tissues, organs and other body parts for medical diagnosis, treatment and disease supervision. The ease of handling the diagnostic equipment using the software ensures improved productivity and greater flexibility to the healthcare personnel. The market is expected to show a significant growth during the given forecast period. The increasing usage of imaging equipment due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases is the key factor driving the growth of the medical image analysis software market during the given time frame. Rising adoption and quick implementation of the computer-aided diagnosis (CAD) will also bolster the demand for the medical image analysis software. However, high cost of these software coupled with the lack of skilled professionals might restrain the growth of the market during the given forecast period.



The Medical Image Analysis Software Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024 is an exhaustive study that aims to present the key market trends through various chapters focusing on different aspects of the market. The study provides a detailed market overview through the market dynamics sections which detail key market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the current market. The report analyzes key opportunity regional markets, and the current technology penetration through lifecycle analysis. The report also analyzes the market through comprehensive market segmentation by software type, modality, end-users, and geography.



The medical image analysis software market has been segmented based on software type, modality, end-users, and geography. By software type, the market has been segmented on the basis of standalone and integrated. By modality, the market has been segmented into tomography, ultrasound imaging, radiographic imaging, and combined modalities. By end-users, the market has been divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.



Regional analysis has been provided with detailed analysis and forecast for the period 2018 to 2024. The global market has been broken down into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and the Asia Pacific regions. The report also analyzes 15 countries across these regions with thorough analysis and forecast along with prevailing market trends and opportunities which each of these countries present for the manufacturers.



Major players in the medical image analysis software market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance for the past three years, key products and services being offered along with the recent developments of these important players in the medical image analysis software market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Medical Image Analysis Software Market Analysis, By Software Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Standalone

5.3. Integrated



6. Medical Image Analysis Software Market Analysis, By Modality

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Tomography

6.3. Ultrasound Imaging

6.4. Radiographic Imaging

6.5. Combined Modalities



7. Medical Image Analysis Software Market Analysis, By End-Users

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Diagnostic Centers

7.4. Others



8. Medical Image Analysis Software Market Analysis, By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Software Type, 2018 to 2024

8.2.2. North America Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Modality, 2018 to 2024

8.2.3. North America Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By End-Users, 2018 to 2024

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.1.1. By Software Type

8.2.4.1.2. By Modality

8.2.4.1.3. By End-Users

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.2.1. By Software Type

8.2.4.2.2. By Modality

8.2.4.2.3. By End-Users

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.2.4.3.1. By Software Type

8.2.4.3.2. By Modality

8.2.4.3.3. By End-Users

8.3. South America

8.3.1. South America Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Software Type, 2018 to 2024

8.3.2. South America Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Modality, 2018 to 2024

8.3.3. South America Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By End-Users, 2018 to 2024

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.1.1. By Software Type

8.3.4.1.2. By Modality

8.3.4.1.3. By End-Users

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.2.1. By Software Type

8.3.4.2.2. By Modality

8.3.4.2.3. By End-Users

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Software Type, 2018 to 2024

8.4.2. Europe Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Modality, 2018 to 2024

8.4.3. Europe Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By End-Users, 2018 to 2024

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. Germany

8.4.4.1.1. By Software Type

8.4.4.1.2. By Modality

8.4.4.1.3. By End-Users

8.4.4.2. France

8.4.4.2.1. By Software Type

8.4.4.2.2. By Modality

8.4.4.2.3. By End-Users

8.4.4.3. United Kingdom

8.4.4.3.1. By Software Type

8.4.4.3.2. By Modality

8.4.4.3.3. By End-Users

8.4.4.4. Italy

8.4.4.4.1. By Software Type

8.4.4.4.2. By Modality

8.4.4.4.3. By End-Users

8.4.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Software Type, 2018 to 2024

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Modality, 2018 to 2024

8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By End-Users, 2018 to 2024

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.1.1. By Software Type

8.5.4.1.2. By Modality

8.5.4.1.3. By End-Users

8.5.4.2. Israel

8.5.4.2.1. By Software Type

8.5.4.2.2. By Modality

8.5.4.2.3. By End-Users

8.5.4.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Asia Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Software Type, 2018 to 2024

8.6.2. Asia Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Modality, 2018 to 2024

8.6.3. Asia Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By End-Users, 2018 to 2024

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. China

8.6.4.1.1. By Software Type

8.6.4.1.2. By Modality

8.6.4.1.3. By End-Users

8.6.4.2. Japan

8.6.4.2.1. By Software Type

8.6.4.2.2. By Modality

8.6.4.2.3. By End-Users

8.6.4.3. South Korea

8.6.4.3.1. By Software Type

8.6.4.3.2. By Modality

8.6.4.3.3. By End-Users

8.6.4.4. India

8.6.4.4.1. By Software Type

8.6.4.4.2. By Modality

8.6.4.4.3. By End-Users

8.6.4.5. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Agfa-Gevaert Group

10.2. General Electric Company

10.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.4. Carestream Health

10.5. Siemens Healthineers

10.6. INFINITT Healthcare Co, Ltd

10.7. Esaote SpA

10.8. ScienceSoft USA Corporation

10.9. Xinapse Systems Ltd.



11. Appendix



