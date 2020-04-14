New York, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Light Commercial Vehicle Trailer Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881495/?utm_source=GNW

- With increasing activities in the freight and logistics sector, the demand for light commercial vehicle trailers has increased over the past three years. Nearly 77% of all goods in Europe are moved by road and most of that proportion is transported in a trailer.

- The increasing use of alternative fuels is expected to drive the growth prospects for the road freight transportation market, over the forecast period.

- The manufacturers of semi-trailers are developing and adopting advanced technologies to enhance efficiency of the vehicle. For instance; Ekeri, which is a Finland-based company has developed a side opening design for a semi-trailer, this trailer is likely to save 30 minutes on each daily run.

- Similarly, Kässbohrer, a German-based company has recently launched 18 new models of semi-trailers across four product groups in response to changing trends in the industry, and to cater to the exact requirements of their customers.?



Key Market Trends

Curtain Type LCV Trailer Holds a Significant Market Share



The curtain type light commercial vehicle trailer market in Europe was valued at USD 210.31 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 263.79 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.85%.



Curtain type of LCV trailer is the most sold trailer type in the European region. During 2019, the market share by value of curtain type trailers accounted to more than 45% and in terms of volume, curtain type of LCV trailers accounted to 85% (this includes both trucks and vans).



A curtain side is basically a flatbed with an upper structure mounted to the flatbed as a tarping system. The need for flexible, fuel efficient, and the ability to cater to all types of logistics solutions is driving the demand for curtain type light commercial vehicle trailers in the region.



Curtain trailers are suitable for almost all types of cargo, and as such it has become the most common type of transportation in Europe. There are numerous benefits that this type of transportation has in hand both for customers and for trucking companies as well.



The curtain side trailer combine the advantages of a flatbed with the covering and containment benefits of an enclosed trailer. Consisting of durable yet flexible PVC-coated vinyl side curtains which can be retracted from either the front or rear of the trailer, and van-style swinging rear doors, a curtain side totally encloses the load for weatherproof protection and security. First developed in Europe where back-in loading docks are a rarity, curtain sides in North America now haul loads that run the gamut from expensive automobiles, to raw lumber, to delicate manufacturing components.



Germany Dominate the European Market



The German light trailer market, has registered a value of USD 218.09 million in 2019. It is expected to reach USD 271.41 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.71%, during the forecast period.



Germany is a major automobile hub in Europe and is home to many famous auto manufacturers like the Volkswagen Group, BMW Group, Daimler Group, etc.



The country is also a major, if not, the largest producer of trailers in Europe. Germany also holds the largest share in light trailer manufacturing within Europe.



The German trailer manufacturing companies together manufacture more trailers than the demand within the country, hence the country is also a major exporter of trailers.



Companies within Germany like Schmitz Cargobull, Humbaur etc. are some of the major players in the market and are the leaders in heavy trailer and light trailer segment respectively.



Germany is also characterized by many other players who are active in the trailer business. Companies have been innovating and launching new products to stay ahead of their competition, which makes it a highly competitive market.



The impact of Novel Coronavirus can be seen across Germany as well, but not as severe as in Italy or Spain. With the trend in electrification of vehicles going-on, the German trailer manufacturers are expected to be at the forefront in introducing trailers and light trailers for electric vehicles as well, which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The Europe LCV Trailer market is dominated by Ifor Williams Trailers, Debon Trailers, Trigano Remorques, Vezeko, UNSINN Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH, and wm meyer Fahrzeugbau AG. Manufacturers are gaining competitive edge by developing new products that cater to all business needs.



While most of the LCV trailers in the region run on gasoline or diesel, manufacturers are now finding opportunities for developing alternative powertrains (such as hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles) to tackle the issues pertaining to emission regulations and improving the productivity and cost of operation.



Some of the recent developments by manufacturers include:

- Ifor Williams Trailers announced the launch of its new horsebox range in the Middle East with the help of luxury sports car brand Lamborghini. Equestrian Equipment LLC, one of the leading distributors of Ifor Williams trailers in the Middle East, took part in a special collaboration with the event sponsor, Lamborghini, to demonstrate the vehicle, alongside Lamborghini’s new SSUV model, the URUS.

- In March 2019, wm meyer Fahrzeugbau AG launched a new 4 m three-way tipper (dumper), HKC 3540/200, with a standard electric pump of weight class 3,500 kg.



