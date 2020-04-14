Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19: Analysis of the Emerging Disease Landscape - March 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The epidemiology of COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and a number of companies have begun to invest in this space. The absence of proven therapeutic options and the lack of a vaccine to protect against infection has led to a race to develop effective interventions. A range of players - from pharma and biotech firms to academic institutions and government agencies - have thrown their hats in the ring.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Report Scope
1.2 Navigate the COVID-19 Outbreak with the Publisher's Pharma COVID-19 Dashboard
1.3 Monitor the COVID-19 Outbreak with the Publisher's Epidemiology Indicators
2. Epidemiology
2.1 Epidemiology: Snapshot as of March 25, 2020
2.2 Epidemiology: Disease Trajectory as of March 25, 2020
2.3 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in China as of March 25, 2020
2.4 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in Italy as of March 25, 2020
2.5 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in the US as of March 25, 2020
2.6 Epidemiology Forecast: United States
3. Pipeline Overview
3.1 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Phase
3.2 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Molecule Type
3.3 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Type of Developer
3.4 Pipeline Therapeutics: Clinical-Stage Candidates (Phase I - III)
3.5 Pipeline Therapeutics: Preclinical-Stage Candidates
3.6 Pipeline Therapeutics: Currently Available Data
3.7 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Phase
3.8 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Developer Type
3.9 Pipeline Vaccines: Clinical and Preclinical-Stage Candidates
5. Clinical Trials
5.1 Clinical Trials: Breakdown by Phase
5.2 Clinical Trials for Therapeutics and Vaccines
5.3 Clinical Trials: Overview by Region
5.4 Clinical Trials for Therapeutics: Leading Sponsors
5.5 Clinical Trials: Leading Industry Sponsors
5.6 Trends in Trial Design
6. Deal-making Trends
6.1 Deal-making Trends
7. Social Media Trends
7.1 Key Twitter Chatter
7.2 Top Trending Tweets include #Covid19 #Coronavirus #Patients #Flattenthecurve
8. Key Findings
8.1 Key Findings
9. Appendix
9.1 Sources
9.2 Methodology
9.3 About the Authors
