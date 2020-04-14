Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19: Analysis of the Emerging Disease Landscape - March 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The epidemiology of COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and a number of companies have begun to invest in this space. The absence of proven therapeutic options and the lack of a vaccine to protect against infection has led to a race to develop effective interventions. A range of players - from pharma and biotech firms to academic institutions and government agencies - have thrown their hats in the ring.



Reasons to Buy

Global epidemiology metrics and trends

Snapshot of epidemiological trends to date in the top three most-affected countries

An overview of the pipeline for antivirals and vaccines

Summary of available efficacy data

An assessment of the clinical trials landscape by phase, sponsor type, geography, and other key attributes

Highlights in deal-making trends, particularly public-private partnerships

Spotlight on social media coverage



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Report Scope

1.2 Navigate the COVID-19 Outbreak with the Publisher's Pharma COVID-19 Dashboard

1.3 Monitor the COVID-19 Outbreak with the Publisher's Epidemiology Indicators



2. Epidemiology

2.1 Epidemiology: Snapshot as of March 25, 2020

2.2 Epidemiology: Disease Trajectory as of March 25, 2020

2.3 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in China as of March 25, 2020

2.4 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in Italy as of March 25, 2020

2.5 Epidemiology Indicators in the Top 3 Most-Affected Countries: Disease Trajectory in the US as of March 25, 2020

2.6 Epidemiology Forecast: United States



3. Pipeline Overview

3.1 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Phase

3.2 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Molecule Type

3.3 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Type of Developer

3.4 Pipeline Therapeutics: Clinical-Stage Candidates (Phase I - III)

3.5 Pipeline Therapeutics: Preclinical-Stage Candidates

3.6 Pipeline Therapeutics: Currently Available Data

3.7 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Phase

3.8 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Developer Type

3.9 Pipeline Vaccines: Clinical and Preclinical-Stage Candidates



4. Pipeline Overview

4.1 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Phase

4.2 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Molecule Type

4.3 Pipeline Therapeutics: Breakdown by Type of Developer

4.4 Pipeline Therapeutics: Clinical-Stage Candidates (Phase I - III)

4.5 Pipeline Therapeutics: Preclinical-Stage Candidates

4.6 Pipeline Therapeutics: Currently Available Data

4.7 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Phase

4.8 Pipeline Vaccines: Breakdown by Developer Type

4.9 Pipeline Vaccines: Clinical and Preclinical-Stage Candidates



5. Clinical Trials

5.1 Clinical Trials: Breakdown by Phase

5.2 Clinical Trials for Therapeutics and Vaccines

5.3 Clinical Trials: Overview by Region

5.4 Clinical Trials for Therapeutics: Leading Sponsors

5.5 Clinical Trials: Leading Industry Sponsors

5.6 Trends in Trial Design



6. Deal-making Trends

6.1 Deal-making Trends



7. Social Media Trends

7.1 Key Twitter Chatter

7.2 Top Trending Tweets include #Covid19 #Coronavirus #Patients #Flattenthecurve



8. Key Findings

8.1 Key Findings



9. Appendix

9.1 Sources

9.2 Methodology

9.3 About the Authors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/di655e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900